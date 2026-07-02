/Lamborghini Urus SE Performante revealed: 812 HP, 1,000 Nm and 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds

Lamborghini has brought back the high-performance version of the Urus with the new Urus SE Performante. The original non-hybrid Performante was discontinued in 2024, and this new version picks up where it left off, but with significantly more firepower. It's currently the most powerful SUV Lamborghini makes, and it gets meaningful upgrades over the standard Urus SE.
Power and performance
The Urus SE Performante uses the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the standard SE, paired with an electric motor. It gets an 8-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to all four wheels (AWD). The 25.9 kWh lithium-ion battery sits under the rear cargo floor. Combined output comes in at 812 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, up 12 hp and 50 Nm over the standard SE, and a massive 146 hp and 150 Nm more than the old non-hybrid Performante.
Lamborghini claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.3 seconds and 0 to 200 kmph in 10.8 seconds, both 0.1 seconds and 0.4 seconds quicker than the standard model respectively. Top speed remains electronically limited to 312 kmph, the same as the regular SE. Despite all the extra power, the Urus SE Performante still offers 60 km of all-electric range.
Lamborghini has also recalibrated the transmission and updated the engine management software to reduce response times and cut down on torque lag. A new Rally driving mode has been added, specifically tuned for loose surfaces. This joins the existing Strada, Sport, Corsa, and EV modes.
Wheels and tyres
The Performante rides on 22 or 23-inch alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli P Zero tyres as standard. Buyers can also opt for Pirelli Scorpion Winter 2 snow tyres or Bridgestone Potenza Race semi-slick tyres for track use, both available as accessories.
Interior
Inside, the Performante gets a new carbon fibre-bezelled steering wheel. The dual 12.3-inch screens, one for the driver's display and one for infotainment, carry over from the standard SE but get updated Revuelto-inspired graphics. Leather upholstery is available as an optional extra rather than standard equipment.
Will it come to India?
Lamborghini hasn't confirmed an India launch yet, but given that the previous non-hybrid Performante was sold here, it's a reasonable expectation. The standard Urus SE is currently the only Urus on sale in India, priced at Rs 4.57 crore ex-showroom. The Performante would sit above that when it arrives.
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