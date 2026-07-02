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Lamborghini Urus SE Performante revealed: 812 HP, 1,000 Nm and 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds

Lamborghini Urus SE Performante: Lamborghini claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.3 seconds and 0 to 200 kmph in 10.8 seconds, both 0.1 seconds and 0.4 seconds quicker than the standard model respectively.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 12:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
Lamborghini Urus SE Performante revealed: 812 HP, 1,000 Nm and 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds
Image Credit: Lamborghini Urus SE Performante revealed: 812 HP, 1,000 Nm and 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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