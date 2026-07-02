/Lamborghini Urus SE Performante revealed: 812 HP, 1,000 Nm and 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds

Power and performance

The Urus SE Performante uses the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the standard SE, paired with an electric motor. It gets an 8-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to all four wheels (AWD). The 25.9 kWh lithium-ion battery sits under the rear cargo floor. Combined output comes in at 812 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, up 12 hp and 50 Nm over the standard SE, and a massive 146 hp and 150 Nm more than the old non-hybrid Performante.