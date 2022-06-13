हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Auto

Lambretta G350, X300 scooters revealed: Check prices, features and design HERE

Lambretta’s G350 and the X300 scooter models tops the chart of the company’s line-up as G530 gets a 330cc engine, while X300 gets a 275cc engine, unlike any other model. 

Lambretta G350, X300 scooters revealed: Check prices, features and design HERE
Image Source: Rushlane

The Italian scooter manufacturer Lambretta revealed two new models, the G350 and the X300 at the Milan Design Week 2022. These new additions now top the chart of the company’s line-up as G530 gets 27.5 hp and 330cc engine, while X300 gets a 25hp and 275cc engine. Lambretta's previous scooters ranged between 50cc and 200cc. The G350 is said to be priced at Rs 5.9 lakh (ex-showroom), while X300 will approximately cost around Rs 4.8 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Lambretta G350: Features, engine and design

The Lambretta G350 comes with a 300 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, and a four-valve engine that can generate 20.2kW at 7,500 rpm. G350 is a petrol-driven scooter powered by 27 Nm torque at 6,250 rpm and its liquid-cooling engine features an automatic transmission. The scooter further comes with a USB charging feature and an LED lighting system with Lambretta’s signature hexagonal design lamp. The display comes with the latest TFT technology that allows the screen to be displayed with sharp colours. The scooter comes with ABS for safety precautions. 

Also read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N cabin design and features revealed, check here

Lambretta X300: Features, engine and design

Lambretta X300 is powered with a four-stroke and four-valve 275 cc single that can generate 18.5 kW at 8,250 rpm. It can produce 24.5 Nm torque at 6,250 rpm and the liquid cooling engine features an automatic transmission. The X300 comes with a unique horn cast with a new futuristic design. However, this scooter lacks the TFT technology and comes with semi-digital LCD lights. The taillight has a wide LED lamp. For safety purposes, the X300 has the ABS. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AutoLambrettaScootersTwo wheelers
Next
Story

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N cabin design and features revealed, check here

Must Watch

PT3M28S

Ranchi Violence: 'Wasseypur Gang' created for Ranchi violence