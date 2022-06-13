Lambretta G350, X300 scooters revealed: Check prices, features and design HERE

The Italian scooter manufacturer Lambretta revealed two new models, the G350 and the X300 at the Milan Design Week 2022. These new additions now top the chart of the company’s line-up as G530 gets 27.5 hp and 330cc engine, while X300 gets a 25hp and 275cc engine. Lambretta's previous scooters ranged between 50cc and 200cc. The G350 is said to be priced at Rs 5.9 lakh (ex-showroom), while X300 will approximately cost around Rs 4.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Lambretta G350: Features, engine and design

The Lambretta G350 comes with a 300 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, and a four-valve engine that can generate 20.2kW at 7,500 rpm. G350 is a petrol-driven scooter powered by 27 Nm torque at 6,250 rpm and its liquid-cooling engine features an automatic transmission. The scooter further comes with a USB charging feature and an LED lighting system with Lambretta’s signature hexagonal design lamp. The display comes with the latest TFT technology that allows the screen to be displayed with sharp colours. The scooter comes with ABS for safety precautions.

Lambretta X300: Features, engine and design

Lambretta X300 is powered with a four-stroke and four-valve 275 cc single that can generate 18.5 kW at 8,250 rpm. It can produce 24.5 Nm torque at 6,250 rpm and the liquid cooling engine features an automatic transmission. The X300 comes with a unique horn cast with a new futuristic design. However, this scooter lacks the TFT technology and comes with semi-digital LCD lights. The taillight has a wide LED lamp. For safety purposes, the X300 has the ABS.

