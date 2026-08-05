Land Rover has brought the Range Rover SV Ultra to India, priced at Rs 3.8 crore, ex-showroom. Revealed earlier this year, the Ultra takes the spot as the most premium variant in the Range Rover lineup, packed with plenty of exclusive touches inside and out.
Exterior and interior
On the outside, the SV Ultra gets an exclusive Titan Silver shade. The body gets special trim finished in Satin Platinum and Silver Chrome, including the Range Rover wordmarks, grille surround, wheel inserts, and skid plates. It rolls on 22-inch alloy wheels with hubcaps carrying the inverted R logo, and you can step up to 23-inch wheels if you want.
Inside, the standout feature is a new Orchid White and Cinder Grey colour theme, paired with rattan palm wood trim and glossy white ceramic finishes. There are illuminated SV Ultra sill plates too, along with a new electrostatic sound system that uses 21 thin-film speakers tucked into the headrests, seatbacks, headliner, and other spots around the cabin.
Key features include a 13.1-inch touchscreen, a 13.7-inch digital driver display, 13.1-inch rear entertainment screens, a heated steering wheel, powered rear sunblinds, four-zone climate control, a head-up display, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, and a cabin air purifier. Every seat gets electric adjustment, heating, ventilation, massage, and memory functions.
Engine and gearbox
There's only one engine on offer here, a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol making 540hp, paired with a mild-hybrid system and an 8-speed automatic sending power to all four wheels. Land Rover claims a 0-100kph time of 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 261kph. It also gets adaptive suspension, all-wheel steering, and a wide range of drive and terrain modes as standard.
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