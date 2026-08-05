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Land Rover Range Rover SV Ultra launched in India at Rs 3.8 crore - Check what's new

On the outside, the SV Ultra gets an exclusive Titan Silver shade. The body gets special trim finished in Satin Platinum and Silver Chrome, including the Range Rover wordmarks, grille surround, wheel inserts, and skid plates.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Land Rover Range Rover SV Ultra launched in India at Rs 3.8 crore - Check what's new
Image Credit: Land Rover Range Rover SV Ultra launched in India at Rs 3.8 crore

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Land Rover Range Rover SV Ultra launched in India at Rs 3.8 crore - Check what's new
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