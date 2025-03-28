Last Chance! Save Up To Rs 2.40 Lakh On THIS Mahindra XUV700 Rival – Offers End March 31

JSW MG Motor India’s "Power Pack" scheme on the MG Hector is about to end on March 31, 2025. This limited-time deal offers savings of up to Rs 2.40 lakh, including several benefits. However, the time to grab the deal is running out. Notably, MG Hector rivals with SUVs like Tata Safari and Harrier, Mahindra XUV 700, Hyundai Alcazar, and others. However, it struggles to generate strong sales volume.

MG Hector is priced between Rs 14 lakh and 22.57 lakh, while the Hector Plus starts at Rs 17.50 lakh and goes up to Rs 23.67 lakh. All prices are (ex-showroom). The "Power Pack" scheme adds more value to the SUV at the same price by offering five benefits: a low 4.99% interest rate, extended warranty, free accessories, roadside assistance, and a 50% road tax discount.

According to the JSW MG Motor India, "these combined benefits can translate to savings of up to Rs 2.40 lakhs." Available in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations, the MG Hector is available with two engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel unit.

The four-cylinder 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 143 PS and 250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual or a CVT. The 2-litre diesel unit generates 170 PS and 350 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. No automatic gearbox is being offered with diesel engine.

Launched in 2019, the Hector was India’s first Internet SUV. It boasts features like a 14-inch HD infotainment screen, over 75 connected car functions, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, and ADAS Level 2 for enhanced safety.