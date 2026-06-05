Leaving your car unused for weeks? Here are the hidden damages it causes; 5 ways to prevent them

Long term car parking damage: Parking your car for weeks in a single place does more harm than most owners realise. Whether you are travelling for work, on a long holiday, or simply using another vehicle, an idle car quietly develops mechanical problems that can cost thousands to fix. Across India, where extended parking is common during festivals, travel seasons, and monsoons, these issues show up more often than expected, and most are entirely preventable.

What actually happens when you leave your car parked for weeks

A car is built to move. When it stays parked for two weeks or more, several systems begin to deteriorate. The battery loses charge because it depends on regular engine activity to stay topped up. Tyres develop flat spots from bearing the vehicle's full weight in one position for too long. Brake discs and drums can develop surface rust, causing grinding or sticking when you finally drive again. Engine oil settles and loses its protective coating over internal components. Fuel in the tank can degrade too, especially ethanol-blended petrol, which absorbs moisture over time.

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5 easy ways to prevent car damage during long parking

1. Start the engine regularly. Run your car for at least 15 to 20 minutes every week. This charges the battery, circulates engine oil, and keeps the air conditioning system from seizing. A short drive around the block works better than idling in a parking spot.

2. Keep the fuel tank full. A full tank leaves less room for moisture-laden air to sit inside, reducing the chance of fuel contamination and internal tank corrosion.

3. Use a tyre pressure check before parking. Inflate tyres to the upper end of the recommended range before a long break. This reduces flat-spotting. If possible, move the car slightly every few days to shift the tyre contact points.

4. Disconnect the battery if parking extends beyond a month. A disconnected battery won't drain from the car's standby systems. Alternatively, use a trickle charger designed for long-term storage, which maintains charge without overloading the battery.

5. Park in a covered, dry spot. Direct sunlight fades paint and dries out rubber seals. Rain and humidity accelerate underbody rust. A garage or covered parking area significantly slows wear on exterior and mechanical components alike.

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The cost of ignoring a parked car

Battery replacement, brake servicing, and tyre replacements are not cheap. A battery alone can cost between Rs 4,000 and Rs 12,000, depending on the vehicle. None of these problems announce themselves before they become serious.

A small amount of attention every week will keep your car ready, safe, and significantly cheaper to maintain over the long run.