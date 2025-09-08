Lexus Announces Price Cuts After GST Reduction; LX 500d Cheaper By Up To Rs 20.80 Lakh

New Delhi: Like several other carmakers, Lexus India also announced a price reduction across its product range, fully passing on the benefits of the recent GST rate revision to its customers. The revised prices will be effective from 22nd September 2025. The LX 500d, the company's flagship model, received the highest price cut of up to Rs 20.80 lakh. The SUV is offered in two variants - the Urban and the Overtrail - currently priced at Rs 3 crore and Rs 3.12 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. These prices will be revised as per the latest announcement.

Model-wise Price Reductions

ES 300h- Up to Rs 1,47,000

NX 350h- Up to Rs 1,58,000

RX 350h- Up to Rs 2,10,000

RX 500h- Up to Rs 2,58,000

LM 350h- Up to Rs 5,77,000

LX 500d- Up to Rs 20,80,000

Making the announcement, Hikaru Ikeuchi, President, Lexus India, said, "We sincerely thank the Government of India for this historic reform and are delighted to extend the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to our valued guests across the country."

He further said, "This initiative enhances accessibility and instils greater confidence in the luxury mobility space. Coming at the onset of the festive season, it will spark joy and create new opportunities for our guests to experience the Lexus range of vehicles."

Recently, the German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has also announced that it will pass on the GST reduction benefits directly to the customers. In an official statement, it said, "In line with our commitment to our customers, we are pleased to share that Mercedes-Benz India will be passing on the entire benefit of the GST reduction directly to the end customers."

It further said, "Revised GST on all Mercedes-Benz cars (except EVs) will now stand at 40% (w.e.f. Sept 22, 2025), subject to issuance of necessary notification(s) by the Government. EVs will continue to attract 5% GST."