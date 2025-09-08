Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2957230https://zeenews.india.com/auto/lexus-announces-price-reductions-after-gst-cut-lx-500d-gets-cheaper-by-up-to-rs-20-80-lakh-2957230.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Lexus Announces Price Cuts After GST Reduction; LX 500d Cheaper By Up To Rs 20.80 Lakh

Like several other carmakers, Lexus India also announced a price reduction across its product range, fully passing on the benefits of the recent GST rate revision to its customers.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 03:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lexus Announces Price Cuts After GST Reduction; LX 500d Cheaper By Up To Rs 20.80 LakhImage Source- Lexus

New Delhi: Like several other carmakers, Lexus India also announced a price reduction across its product range, fully passing on the benefits of the recent GST rate revision to its customers. The revised prices will be effective from 22nd September 2025. The LX 500d, the company's flagship model, received the highest price cut of up to Rs 20.80 lakh. The SUV is offered in two variants - the Urban and the Overtrail - currently priced at Rs 3 crore and Rs 3.12 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. These prices will be revised as per the latest announcement. 

Model-wise Price Reductions

ES 300h- Up to Rs 1,47,000
NX 350h- Up to Rs 1,58,000
RX 350h- Up to Rs 2,10,000
RX 500h- Up to Rs 2,58,000
LM 350h- Up to Rs 5,77,000
LX 500d- Up to Rs 20,80,000

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Making the announcement, Hikaru Ikeuchi, President, Lexus India, said, "We sincerely thank the Government of India for this historic reform and are delighted to extend the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to our valued guests across the country." 

He further said, "This initiative enhances accessibility and instils greater confidence in the luxury mobility space. Coming at the onset of the festive season, it will spark joy and create new opportunities for our guests to experience the Lexus range of vehicles."

Recently, the German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has also announced that it will pass on the GST reduction benefits directly to the customers. In an official statement, it said, "In line with our commitment to our customers, we are pleased to share that Mercedes-Benz India will be passing on the entire benefit of the GST reduction directly to the end customers."

It further said, "Revised GST on all Mercedes-Benz cars (except EVs) will now stand at 40% (w.e.f. Sept 22, 2025), subject to issuance of necessary notification(s) by the Government. EVs will continue to attract 5% GST."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK