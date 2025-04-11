Lexus Clocks Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In March, FY25 Retail Up 19%

New Delhi: Lexus India has reported a 19% growth in retail sales for FY25 compared to FY24. The company also saw a 17% rise in retail sales during the fourth quarter (January–March) as compared to the same period last fiscal, the company said. It, however, did not share the exact sales number.

The NX SUV played a key role in this growth in the January-March quarter, highlighting its popularity among Indian consumers seeking luxury SUVs, it added. The LM model also demonstrated outstanding demand, solidifying its appeal in the luxury mobility segment, Lexus India said.

March 2025 turned out to be the brand’s best-ever sales month in India. Lexus India said it clocked the highest-ever monthly sales in March 2025. The brand registered 61 per cent growth year on year last month as compared to March 2024, it added.

"Achieving an impressive 19 per cent growth in FY 2024–25, along with a strong start to 2025 marked by a 17 per cent first quarter growth, is a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and exceptional guest experiences," Lexus India President Hikaru Ikeuchi stated.

Marking eight years of operations in India, with an overall robust growth, Lexus India said it remains optimistic about sustaining this positive momentum throughout 2025, reinforcing its position in the luxury automotive market and delivering memorable experiences to its valued guests.