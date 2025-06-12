Lexus LX 500d Deliveries Begin In India - Price, Features And Specifications

Lexus LX 500d Details: Lexus has started delivering the new-generation LX 500d in India. It was launched in March 2025. The SUV is offered in two variants - the standard Urban version and the Overtrail edition - priced at Rs 3 crore and Rs 3.12 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. Buyers can choose from Comfort, Relax, and Premiere care packages, available for 3 years/60,000 km, 5 years/1,00,000 km, or 8 years/1,60,000 km.

The LX 500d shares its platform and engine with the Toyota Land Cruiser LC 300. It’s a more premium version of the Land Cruiser, built with a focus on luxury, performance, and an unmatched stance. The LX 500d is powered by a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine. It makes 304 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.

It comes with a 10-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. It also gets a low-range transfer case for off-roading. The SUV offers five driving modes: Normal, Eco, Comfort, Sport S, and Sport S+. Hikaru Ikeuchi, President of Lexus India, said, "We are truly grateful for the enthusiastic response from our guests to the new Lexus LX 500d."

"This sets a new benchmark in its segment and marks an important chapter for Lexus in India, reinforcing our commitment to a multipath way approach, providing a diverse range of mobility solutions that cater to the evolving lifestyles of our guests while moving towards a more sustainable tomorrow," Ikeuchi added.

Lexus has loaded the LX 500d with premium features like massaging front seats, heated and ventilated seats (front and rear), 4-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, two rear-seat entertainment screens, a sunroof, and a 25-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, to name a few.

In terms of safety, it gets 10 airbags, traction control, hill assist control, and trailer sway control. It also features Level 2 ADAS tech like blind spot monitoring, lane departure and trace assist, safe exit assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, and adaptive high beams.

The SUV also comes with off-road equipment like adaptive suspension, adjustable ride height, and a locking center differential. The Overtrail variant adds front and rear differential locks for more serious off-roading.