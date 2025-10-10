Limited To Just 300 Units! MG Windsor Inspire Edition Is Here - Price, Battery Range And More

MG Windsor Inspire Edition: JSW MG Motor India has launched a new special edition of its best-selling car, the MG Windsor EV. Called the MG Windsor Inspire Edition, this limited model celebrates one year of success for the Windsor EV, which has crossed over 40,000 unit sales in India. Only 300 units of this edition will be available nationwide. Prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh (BaaS) with a running cost of Rs 3.9/km, and Rs 16.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the full purchase. Bookings for the Windsor Inspire Edition have already started, and deliveries will begin on October 15, 2025.

Celebrating the milestone, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The Windsor Inspire Edition is a tribute to the incredible journey our customers and India’s EV movement have embarked on with us. Having crossed over 40,000 units in just one year, the love and trust for the Windsor have been the driving force behind this edition.”

The Inspire Edition gets a fresh look with a dual-tone Pearl White and Starry Black finish. It features special Inspire badges, black alloy wheels with rose gold accents, and black ORVMs. Inside, it gets a stylish Sangria Red and Black leather interior with gold touches across the cabin and Inspire embroidery on the headrests. There’s also a black center console armrest.

MG is offering a custom accessory pack with rose gold styling on the grille, bumpers corner protectors, and body moldings, along with 3D mats, Inspire cushions, rear sunshades, and a premium leather key cover. Buyers can also get the Drive Mate Pro+ kit, which adds smart features for convenience.

For those who want a more personalized touch, optional accessories such as a Skylight Infinity View glass roof and wireless illuminated sill plates can be added through MG dealerships.

The MG Windsor Inspire Edition retains the same 38kWh LFP battery paired with a 136bhp, 200Nm electric motor. It offers a claimed range of 331km per charge and supports four driving modes - Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport - to suit different driving needs.