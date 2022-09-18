Lioness opens car gate with family inside! Here's what happened next- Watch video

There have been multiple viral videos of animals performing such tasks that they are not expected to do. These videos are often entertaining and get instant popularity on social media platforms. However, this viral video is more of a scary one. The video has been around for quite a while and now surfaces back on social media platforms every now and then. The video shows an incident a family faced while on a safari in South Africa when they were shocked by a lioness opening their car gate in front of its pride.

The video shows a lioness resting with pride, which later comes close to the car out of curiosity. The family in the safety of the car can be seen enjoying watching the animal up close. However, the situation takes a U-turn for the worst when the lioness inspecting the car ends up opening the gate using her mouth.

It is to be noted that lions are the top predators in their ecosystem and have very strong jaws. Opening car doors with their bulging handles is a pretty easy task for them. When the lioness opens the gate, the family is shocked.

It is generally advised to lock the doors of the car while it is moving. However, since the family in this situation was stopped in a spot, they got careless and left the doors unlocked, getting them in a pickle.

The video shared by an account going by the name Tansu Yegen was shared on Twitter with the caption saying, "Safari is over." The video has gone crazy viral on the internet and has got more than 10 million views. Moreover, the video now has more than 243 thousand likes and over 47 thousand retweets.