2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is to launch in India today and is one of the most awaited SUVs in the Indian market. The SUV has been in discussions for quite a long time now and has been one of the most awaited cars in the Indian car market. Moreover, the Mahindra Scorpio-N carries forward the legacy of the SUV first launched in 2002. However, the name now comes with a modern design, price, and features to suit the need of time. Furthermore, the buzz for the 2022 Scorpio-N has been built up even more by the numerous leaked pictures and videos. Following the series of leaks today, the Scorpio-N is finally ready to be launched today. Here's the live launch blog on Zee News revealing the minute-to-minute update of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N launch event:

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Price

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N with its latest features and design upgrades is expected to have a starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the SUV is expected to go up to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-level trim of the new car.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Design

The body of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N follows the new design language of the Indian automaker. However, this new design is a bit of a departure from the old models but retains the butch looks of the SUV. The new looks are complemented by the boldface and a high bonnet. The rear fascia is also still hidden, but the x-mas-style tail lamps and upright boot lid will complement the overall design.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Cabin

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N's cabin has completely changed with major upgrades in the interiors. The changes have affected everything from the seating configuration, to cabin design and tech. Moreover, based on the XUV700's reference the features on this new Scorpio can be something to look forward to.

