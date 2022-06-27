NewsAuto
MAHINDRA

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N launch LIVE updates: Check price, design, features and more

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N launch in India LIVE updates: The new model assures better design, more features, updated interiors and more over the outgoing SUV. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 10:17 AM IST
  • Global unveil of new Scorpio-N scheduled for June 27
  • Features an all-new ladder-frame chassis
  • Updated styling inside-out and contemporary feature list to drool buyers

LIVE Blog

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is to launch in India today and is one of the most awaited SUVs in the Indian market. The SUV has been in discussions for quite a long time now and has been one of the most awaited cars in the Indian car market. Moreover, the Mahindra Scorpio-N carries forward the legacy of the SUV first launched in 2002. However, the name now comes with a modern design, price, and features to suit the need of time. Furthermore, the buzz for the 2022 Scorpio-N has been built up even more by the numerous leaked pictures and videos. Following the series of leaks today, the Scorpio-N is finally ready to be launched today. Here's the live launch blog on Zee News revealing the minute-to-minute update of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N launch event:

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Price

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N with its latest features and design upgrades is expected to have a starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the SUV is expected to go up to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-level trim of the new car.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Design

The body of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N follows the new design language of the Indian automaker. However, this new design is a bit of a departure from the old models but retains the butch looks of the SUV. The new looks are complemented by the boldface and a high bonnet. The rear fascia is also still hidden, but the x-mas-style tail lamps and upright boot lid will complement the overall design.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Cabin

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N's cabin has completely changed with major upgrades in the interiors. The changes have affected everything from the seating configuration, to cabin design and tech. Moreover, based on the XUV700's reference the features on this new Scorpio can be something to look forward to.

27 June 2022
10:07 AM

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available with both petrol and diesel engines, working in a combination with a Manual gearbox and an option of an Automatic transmission, along with 4X4 capabilities.

09:59 AM

The newly designed lle is complemented by the updated headlamps. The design of the new headlamps is a big departure from the previous models.

Mahindra Scorpio-N headlamps

09:49 AM

The new grill features the newly designed logo of the Indian automaker right in the center. This will be the second SUV from the automaker to have the new logo after Mahindra XUV700.

09:38 AM

The updates in the design are led by very significant changes in the front end of the SUV including a newly designed grill. The grill has been given a vertical design with chrome highlights.

Mahindra Scorpio-N grill

09:35 AM

As for the exterior updates the new Scorpio-N gets 18-inch alloy wheels keeping it on the ground. Moreover, the wheels have the new Mahindra insignia on them.

Mahindra Scorpio-N tyre

09:25 AM

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will get AdrenoX connected features as part of its upgrade in the tech, it is also expected to get other features with it like voice command.

