Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006066https://zeenews.india.com/auto/live-updates/2026-tata-punch-facelift-launch-today-live-check-price-colours-price-features-variants-booking-latest-updates-3006066.html
NewsAuto2026 Tata Punch Facelift Launch LIVE: Expected Price, Engine, Safety, Performance, And All You Need To Know
TATA PUNCH

2026 Tata Punch Facelift Launch LIVE: Expected Price, Engine, Safety, Performance, And All You Need To Know

2026 Tata Punch Facelift Launch LIVE: Tata Motors is set to launch the 2026 Punch in India on January 13. This marks the first major facelift of the micro-SUV since its launch. Prices are expected to range from around Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 10:21 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

2026 Tata Punch Facelift Launch LIVE
LIVE Blog

2026 Tata Punch Facelift Launch LIVE: Tata Motors is set to launch the 2026 Punch in India on January 13. This marks the first major facelift of the micro-SUV since its launch. Prices are expected to range from around Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Punch gets noticeable interior changes. It now features a free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated elements. Touch-based AC controls are placed below the screen, giving the cabin a more modern look.

On the safety front, the 2026 Punch comes equipped with six airbags as standard. Other safety features include electronic stability control (ESC), ABS, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and rear parking sensors.

The new Punch continues with the 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 88 PS and 115 Nm of torque. Tata has also introduced a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine making 120 PS and 170 Nm, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. A CNG variant will also be available.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The 2026 Tata Punch will be offered in six trims: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished+ S. It will compete with the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx and Citroen C3.

13 January 2026
10:20 IST

2026 Tata Punch Facelift LIVE: Safety Features 

2026 Tata Punch Facelift LIVE: On the safety front, the Tata Punch Facelift gets six airbags, ESC, ABS, TPMS, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, and more.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

China
People's Police Day Farce: China's Camps Crush Uyghur and Tibetan Hope
G7 Critical minerals meeting
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Attends Critical Minerals Ministerial Meet
United State
US Issues Fresh Alert Urging Americans To 'Leave Iran Now'
China air defence zone
Microwave 'Drone Killer': How China's Hurricane 3000 Whips Out Drone Swarm
Weather Update
Bone-Chilling Cold Grips North India; IMD Issues Red Alert For Punjab, Haryana
US-Cuba Relations History
Explained: The Century-Long Feud Between The US And Cuba
Trump Iran Tariff
Trump Escalates Iran Pressure, Hits Tehran’s Trade Partners With 25% Tariff
BJP CPC Meeting
CPC Walks Into BJP HQ: Inside The Rare China-India Party-Level Talks In Delhi
Iran protests
Diplomacy Or Disaster? White House Says Trump Keeps Airstrike Option On Iran
Trump Tariffs
Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Supreme Court Could Expose Him To Trillions In Chaos