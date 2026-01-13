2026 Tata Punch Facelift Launch LIVE: Expected Price, Engine, Safety, Performance, And All You Need To Know

2026 Tata Punch Facelift Launch LIVE: Tata Motors is set to launch the 2026 Punch in India on January 13. This marks the first major facelift of the micro-SUV since its launch. Prices are expected to range from around Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Punch gets noticeable interior changes. It now features a free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated elements. Touch-based AC controls are placed below the screen, giving the cabin a more modern look.

On the safety front, the 2026 Punch comes equipped with six airbags as standard. Other safety features include electronic stability control (ESC), ABS, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and rear parking sensors.

The new Punch continues with the 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 88 PS and 115 Nm of torque. Tata has also introduced a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine making 120 PS and 170 Nm, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. A CNG variant will also be available.

The 2026 Tata Punch will be offered in six trims: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished+ S. It will compete with the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx and Citroen C3.