Honda Elevate SUV Global Debut Updates LIVE: Design, Price, Fuel-Efficiency, Features

Honda Cars India, the Japanese auto giant will unveil its upcoming mid-size SUV -- the Honda Elevate -- in India today. The SUV will make its world premiere in the country today, on June 6, 2023, followed by the launch later this year and then launch in the international markets later on. The Honda Elevate is the first mid-size SUV from the brand and will offer Honda's premiumness, combined with practicality offered by cars in this segment. Ahead of the global unveil of the SUV, the Japanese automaker has teased the vehicle, giving us a hint about a handful of details.

Honda Elevate: Competition

The Honda Elevate is the company's first attempt to ride on the success of the mid-size SUVs in India and will compete with popular cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Honda Elevate: Dimensions

The Honda Elevate is a mid-size SUV, and is expected to have an overall length of around 4.3 meters, much like the competition in the segment. The height and width is expected to be same as most of the rivals as well, however the wheelbase can be larger, to accommodate more cabin space.

Honda Elevate: Design

The car has been spotted multiple times testing and the teaser image also reveals some details of the SUV. The Honda Elevate will have an upright stance and probably a strong front-end design, bearing a large chrome grille like the Honda Amaze and Honda City. It also gets muscular wheel arches, a headlight design representing the Honda DNA, and similar other features.

Honda Elevate: Cabin

The Honda Elevate can get a cabin similar to the Honda City, with a large free standing infotainment system, along with a single-pane sunroof and a 5-seater cabin setup. No new platform has been devised for the Honda Elevate and it will be based on a platform that draws from the previous Honda models in India, specifically, the Honda City, which has the similar dimensions.

Honda Elevate: Engine

The Honda Elevate is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, similar to that of the Honda City, that will be tuned to provide the SUV with good fuel efficiency. While the City gets a Hybrid mill as well, the Honda Elevate might be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol-electric strong hybrid unit at the get go. However, sources reveal that the hybrid engine will be added in the later stages.

Honda Elevate: Price

The Honda Elevate is expected to be priced around Rs 10.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base version and can go upto Rs 20 lakh for the strong hybrid variants (if added to the lineup).