Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch LIVE: Price, Features, Variants, And All You Need To Know
Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch LIVE:Mahindra will unveil its new XUV 7XO SUV tonight at 8 PM. This facelifted version of the popular XUV700 already opened bookings on December 15 and will be available in showrooms soon after today's reveal.
The front design features major upgrades, with a bold new grille showcasing Mahindra's 'Twin Peaks' logo flanked by stylish vertical slats. Sleek twin-pod LED headlights and daytime running lights sharpen its look, paired with a redesigned bumper.
Key features on the XUV 7XO are expected to include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree cameras, and Level 2 ADAS safety tech.
Prices are likely to start around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra New XUV 7XO Launch Live: New Two-Spoke Steering Wheel
Mahindra New XUV 7XO Launch Live: The SUV will also get a new two-spoke steering wheel with a piano-black finish and the ‘Twin Peaks’ logo at the centre.
Mahindra New XUV 7XO Launch Live: Modern Triple-Screen Setup
Mahindra New XUV 7XO Launch Live: The XUV 7XO cabin is expected to feature a modern triple-screen setup. This layout is likely to include three 12.3-inch high-definition displays, similar to those seen in Mahindra’s XEV electric models.
Mahindra New XUV 7XO Launch Live: New LED Taillights And Updated Rear Bumper
Mahindra New XUV 7XO Launch Live: At the rear, the XUV 7XO features new LED taillights, a redesigned tailgate, and an updated rear bumper.
