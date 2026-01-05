Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch LIVE: Price, Features, Variants, And All You Need To Know

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch LIVE: Mahindra will unveil its new XUV 7XO SUV tonight at 8 PM. This facelifted version of the popular XUV700 already opened bookings on December 15 and will be available in showrooms soon after today's reveal.

The front design features major upgrades, with a bold new grille showcasing Mahindra's 'Twin Peaks' logo flanked by stylish vertical slats. Sleek twin-pod LED headlights and daytime running lights sharpen its look, paired with a redesigned bumper.

Key features on the XUV 7XO are expected to include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree cameras, and Level 2 ADAS safety tech.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Prices are likely to start around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).