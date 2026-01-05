Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003490https://zeenews.india.com/auto/live-updates/mahindra-new-xuv-7xo-launch-today-live-updates-price-features-colours-variants-specifications-3003490.html
NewsAutoMahindra XUV 7XO Launch LIVE: Price, Features, Variants, And All You Need To Know
MAHINDRA XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch LIVE: Price, Features, Variants, And All You Need To Know

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch LIVE:Mahindra will unveil its new XUV 7XO SUV tonight at 8 PM. This facelifted version of the popular XUV700 already opened bookings on December 15 and will be available in showrooms soon after today's reveal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch LIVE
LIVE Blog

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch LIVE: Mahindra will unveil its new XUV 7XO SUV tonight at 8 PM. This facelifted version of the popular XUV700 already opened bookings on December 15 and will be available in showrooms soon after today's reveal.

The front design features major upgrades, with a bold new grille showcasing Mahindra's 'Twin Peaks' logo flanked by stylish vertical slats. Sleek twin-pod LED headlights and daytime running lights sharpen its look, paired with a redesigned bumper.

Key features on the XUV 7XO are expected to include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree cameras, and Level 2 ADAS safety tech.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Prices are likely to start around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

05 January 2026
13:31 IST

Mahindra New XUV 7XO Launch Live: New Two-Spoke Steering Wheel 

Mahindra New XUV 7XO Launch Live: The SUV will also get a new two-spoke steering wheel with a piano-black finish and the ‘Twin Peaks’ logo at the centre.

13:14 IST

Mahindra New XUV 7XO Launch Live: Modern Triple-Screen Setup

Mahindra New XUV 7XO Launch Live: The XUV 7XO cabin is expected to feature a modern triple-screen setup. This layout is likely to include three 12.3-inch high-definition displays, similar to those seen in Mahindra’s XEV electric models.

 

13:11 IST

Mahindra New XUV 7XO Launch Live: New LED Taillights And Updated Rear Bumper

Mahindra New XUV 7XO Launch Live: At the rear, the XUV 7XO features new LED taillights, a redesigned tailgate, and an updated rear bumper.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Republic Day guest
Republic Day 2026: EU Leaders As Chief Guests Ahead Of India-EU Summit
India-Nepal relations
Former Nepal PM Prachanda To Visit New Delhi, To Address Supporters Tomorrow
Congress vs BJP
Cong Rejects BJP’s ‘Rahul vs Priyanka’ Claim, Defends Priyanka's Role In Assam
Technology
Centre Sanctions 24 Chip Design Projects In Big Push To Semiconductor Industry
kitten heels
Kitten Heels That Blend Comfort with Class
Technology
Power Banks Can No Longer Be Used To Charge Smartphones On Flights; Here’s Why
Child assault
Kolkata: Middle-Aged Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Girl
Cilia Flores
Meet Cilia Flores: Venezuelan President Maduro's Wife, Now In US Custody
Nepal protest
Nepal's Madhesh Province On High Alert After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Tension
Ottoman furniture
Ottoman Designs That Instantly Elevate Your Living Space