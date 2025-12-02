Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launch Live Updates: Check Expected Price, Range And More

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Launch Live Updates: The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara is set to launch today. Exclusively manufactured at Maruti’s Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, the electric SUV will take on rivals such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Tata Sierra EV. The e-Vitara will mark Maruti's entry into the electric car market. The launch event is scheduled for 5:30 pm today. Maruti Suzuki plans to launch at least 4 electric vehicles in India by 2030. Out of these 4, the e-Vitara will be the first offering from the automaker. Notably, almost 7,000 units of the e-Vitara have already been shipped to international markets.

