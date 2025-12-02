Advertisement
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launch Live Updates: Check Expected Price, Range And More

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 12:16 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Launch Live Updates: The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara is set to launch today. Exclusively manufactured at Maruti’s Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, the electric SUV will take on rivals such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Tata Sierra EV. The e-Vitara will mark Maruti's entry into the electric car market. The launch event is scheduled for 5:30 pm today. Maruti Suzuki plans to launch at least 4 electric vehicles in India by 2030. Out of these 4, the e-Vitara will be the first offering from the automaker. Notably, almost 7,000 units of the e-Vitara have already been shipped to international markets.

Stay Tuned With Zee News For Live Updates On The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Launch

02 December 2025
12:15 IST

Maruti e-Vitara Expected Price

It is likely to be priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

12:12 IST

Maruti e Vitara Launch Time

The launch event will begin at 5 pm and will be broadcast on Maruti's official YouTube channel.

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections

