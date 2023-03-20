topStoriesenglish2585893
LIVE Updates | Hyundai Verna 2023 India Launch Tomorrow: Check Price, Mileage, Design And More

New Hyundai Verna 2023 Launch in India Latest Updates: The South Korean automaker will launch the much awaited all-new Hyundai Verna in India tomorrow. 

 

LIVE Updates | Hyundai Verna 2023 India Launch Tomorrow: Check Price, Mileage, Design And More
The 2023 all-new Hyundai Verna will make its India debut tomorrow, on March 21, 2023, with the South Korean automaker launching the much awaited sedan. The mid-size sedan from the house of India's second largest carmaker will get a major overhaul, most prominently on the design front. The fourth-gen Verna will now gets a radically different and modern design language, inside out, that has created a lot of buzz in the market. The Verna competes in the C-segement sedan market with cars like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Design

The highlight of the new Hyundai Verna is a new design language, that takes inspiration from the Elantra, as the sedan gets a full LED light bar on the nose, which separates the bonnet and bumper. Around the sides, the silhouette of the new-gen Verna looks appealing in the design sketches revealed and gets larger dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets connected tail lights and a sharp design.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Cabin

The Hyundai Verna gets a modern Mercedes-Benz inspired dual-display on the dashboard, with a single glass pane housing two 10.25-inch touchscreen. There's a two-spoke steering wheel, neatly-integrated AC vents and a high-set centre console. Feature wise, it gets BlueLink connected car system, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, 8-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, electric sunroof, and most likely Level-2 ADAS tech.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Dimensions

The Hyundai Verna in its new-gen avatar will be 4,535 mm long and will be the widest car in its segment at 1,765 mm, and with a height of 1,475 mm, it will be the lowest. The wheelbase at 2,670 mm is the best in the class, like the 528-litre trunk volume.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Engine

The new Hyundai Verna will be offered in two petrol engine choices - 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. The former develops 115 PS and 140 Nm, and it is available with either a 6-speed MT or a CVT. The new turbo-petrol unit will push out 160 PS and 253 Nm, and it will be offered with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Pricing

Expect the new Hyundai Verna to launch at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Although, Hyundai could introduce it at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh to bag headlines and of course bookings. The top-spec trim could retail for as much as Rs 18-19 lakh, ex-showroom.

20 March 2023
17:49 PM

The all-new 2023 Hyundai Verna will be launched in India tomorrow, on March 21, 2023. The new sedan will replace the existing third-gen model and will get a new design language along with new cabin and features. The engine options will be petrol only, and diesel will be ousted. 

