Looking For Best-In-Class Value-For-Money SUV? THIS Unexpected Name May Surprise You!

Who wouldn't want a car that offers great value for money? Currently, Indian buyers are increasingly inclined towards SUVs, which is why SUV sales are rising in the country. SUVs now account for more than 50% of the total passenger car market, indicating that most people prefer buying them. If you're looking for a value-for-money midsize SUV, several names might come to mind, such as the Mahindra Scorpio, Hyundai Alcazar, or Tata Harrier. However, JSW MG Motor India has claimed that its Hector offers a best-in-class value-for-money proposition.

JSW MG Motor India, citing a NielsenIQ Cost of Ownership survey from December 2023, said in an official press release that MG Hector's maintenance cost is Rs 500 per month, and with a low maintenance cost it was a smart investment in the SUV segment in 2024.

The MG Hector 5-seater is priced between Rs 13,99,800 and Rs 22,56,800. The Hector Plus 6-seater ranges from Rs 17,49,800 to Rs 23,40,800, while the Hector Plus 7-seater is priced between Rs 17,49,800 and Rs 23,19,800. All mentioned prices are ex-showroom.

The Hector lineup offers two engine choices: a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel. The turbo petrol engine produces 143PS of power and 250Nm of torque. The diesel engine delivers 170PS of power and 350Nm of torque.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and CVT for the petrol variant, while the diesel variant comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Key features of the MG Hector include a 14-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment system, power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate, over 75 connected car features, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and Level 2 ADAS.

The MG Hector competes with models like the Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and Jeep Compass.