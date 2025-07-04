Luxury Tax Shock: Ferrari Owner Forced To Pay Rs 1.42 Crore For Driving Maharashtra Car In Bengaluru - Here’s Why

Bengaluru: A Ferrari owner in Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, had to pay a hefty road tax and penalty of Rs 1.42 crore for driving a Maharashtra-registered super luxury car on Bengaluru roads for an extended period. The Ferrari SF90 Stradale was being used without paying the applicable Karnataka road tax. Bengaluru RTO officials had been tracking the car for several months. Finally, it was caught on Thursday morning, and the owner was forced to pay a massive amount in taxes and fines.

According to media reports, RTO officials in Karnataka recovered Rs 1.42 crore in road tax and penalties from the Ferrari owner. This is the largest road tax recovery from a single vehicle in recent times. The car, a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, starts at Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom), had been seen frequently on Bengaluru roads before it was tracked down and verified for tax status by the Bengaluru South RTO.

The car was registered in Maharashtra. After locating the vehicle, RTO officials seized it and issued a notice to the owner, demanding payment by evening. The notice also stated that legal action would be taken if the tax was not paid. The car owner immediately cleared the outstanding amount of Rs 1,41,59,041, including the penalty.

The Transport Department has stated that action will continue against vehicles plying without paying road taxes. Earlier, in February, the department had seized 30 luxury vehicles, including Ferraris, Porsches, Aston Martins, Audis, BMWs, and Range Rovers for tax evasion.

As per the rules, if you temporarily use a vehicle in another state, re-registration is not required. However, if the vehicle is used in a different state for over 12 months, it must be re-registered, and local road tax must be paid. Failing to do so can result in fines and legal action.

It has been observed that some luxury car owners get their vehicles registered in states or union territories with significantly lower road tax rates, but use them regularly in higher-tax states, like Karnataka.