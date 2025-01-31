Advertisement
‘Made-In-India’ Jimny 5-Door Debuts In Japan

Jimny 5-Door: The ‘Made in India’ Jimny 5-door has been unveiled in Japan. It is the company's second model to be exported to Japan in FY 2024-25 after Fronx in August 2024.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2025, 10:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Jimny 5-Door Debuts In Japan: The ‘Made in India’ Jimny 5-door has been unveiled in Japan. It is the company's second model to be exported to Japan in FY 2024-25 after Fronx in August 2024. Notably, the Jimny 5-door is exclusively manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s manufacturing facility in Gurugram, Haryana. 

It has a strong legacy as a global off-roader and is exported to almost 100 countries. The introduction of this legendary 4WD SUV in Japan marks an important step in Maruti Suzuki’s export journey as it becomes the second SUV after Fronx to be supplied to the home market of Suzuki Motor Corporation in FY 2024-25.

Speaking on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "The introduction of ‘Made in India’ Jimny 5-door in Japan is a testament to the global level of excellence in our manufacturing capability. It is our second model to be exported to Japan in this fiscal year (FY 2024-25) after Fronx in August 2024."

"Jimny is the second most exported Maruti Suzuki car in FY 2024-25. After its resounding success in markets like Mexico, Australia, and South Africa, we are confident that it will delight customers in Japan. The export of Jimny reaffirms our commitment towards ‘Make-in-India for the world’,” he added.

The 3-door version of Jimny is already on sale in the Japanese market. The 5-door version will further add to the popularity of the iconic off-roader brand. Suzuki has sold more than 3.5 million units of Jimny 3-door worldwide, in 199 countries and regions. 

Maruti Suzuki’s Export Performance In 2024

Maruti Suzuki shipped over 3.23 lakh vehicles to around 100 countries in CY 2024. The company has a 43.5% share of India’s total passenger vehicle exports in CY 2024.

