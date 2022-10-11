Made-in-India Kalyani M4 Armoured troop carrier joins Indian Army for UN Peacekeeping missions

The Kalyani M4 armoured troop carrier, developed by Bharat Forge is the newest deployment in the Indian Army. Bharat Forge Limited has today dispatched a total of 16 units of the made-In-India Kalyani M4 vehicles to the Indian Army for United Nations Peacekeeping missions. The Kalyani M4 is a Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (Heavy), indigenously developed and manufactured by Bharat Forge Ltd. It offers unprecedented levels of security and protection to the occupants in case of high Kinetic Energy threats, like severe mine blasts and grenade attacks. Moreover, it can carry an Infantry Platoon in full combat gear.

The Kalyani M4 successfully completed a series of extreme vehicle trials in some of the toughest environments in India. The trials were conducted in the freezing terrains of Leh and Ladakh, and the unforgiving deserts of Rann of Kutch.

Speaking on the momentous occasion, Mr. Baba N. Kalyani, Chairman, and Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd. said, “We are proud to be delivering the Made in India Kalyani M4 for UN Peacekeeping missions. This encourages us to work for the benefit of our armed forces and it reinforces our commitment to harness our Prime Minister’s vision for Atmanirbharat and self-reliance in the defence sector.”

Mr. Amit Kalyani, Deputy Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd. added, “Keeping crew safety and vehicle performance as paramount factors, Kalyani M4 has been ergonomically and aesthetically designed to allow the crew to perform their duties in an optimum manner.”

The Kalyani M4 can enhance the required combat power in minimum time in all types of terrain with the help of a combat radius of approximately 800 kms. It is equipped with modern military-grade power terrain will all-time situational awareness. The Kalyani M4 today is the best mobility platform available in the world and variants such as the ambulance and command post vehicles have been delivered to the Indian Army in the past. Recently, Army's northern command inducted the Kalyani M4 to its fleet of armoured vehicles under an emergency procurement amid the China-India border standoff. The vehicle can withstand three 10 kg TNT charges under the wheels and one 50 kg IED blast at one side.