Maharashtra Leads India’s Auto Wholesale Market In Q2 FY26, With Uttar Pradesh Close Behind

Maharashtra has emerged as the top-performing state in India’s automobile wholesale market in the second quarter (Q2) of FY 2025–26, leading sales in both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 05:11 PM IST|Source: ANI
Maharashtra Leads India’s Auto Wholesale Market In Q2 FY26, With Uttar Pradesh Close BehindImage Source- ANI

New Delhi: Maharashtra has emerged as the top-performing state in India’s automobile wholesale market in the second quarter (Q2) of FY 2025–26, leading sales in both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, while Uttar Pradesh followed closely with strong numbers across segments, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, India recorded 10.39 lakh units in Q2. Maharashtra topped the country with 1.32 lakh units, reflecting its strong urban and semi-urban demand base. The PV sales in Q2 recorded a 12.7 per cent increase.

Uttar Pradesh ranked second, followed by Gujarat (8.5 per cent), Karnataka (7.4 per cent) and Kerala (6.7 per cent). Regionally, the Western Zone led PV sales with 3.44 lakh units, according to the SIAM data. UP recorded an increase of 9.7 per cent in the PV segment. 

Two-wheeler (2W) sales, at 55.62 lakh units, remained the largest category by volume. Uttar Pradesh dominated the segment with 6.93 lakh units, making it the highest two-wheeler market in the country. Maharashtra followed next, ahead of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. The Western Zone once again led the region-wise tally with 19.33 lakh units.

In the three-wheeler (3W) category, India sold 2.29 lakh units in Q2. Uttar Pradesh led sales with 0.28 lakh units, driven by rising demand for last-mile mobility. Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka completed the top five. Differing from other segments, the Southern Zone led 3W sales regionally with 0.77 lakh units.

Commercial vehicle (CV) sales reached 2.40 lakh units, with Maharashtra firmly at the top with 0.37 lakh units (15.5 per cent increase), indicating strong freight and infrastructure-linked activity. Gujarat (9.4 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (7.9 per cent), Tamil Nadu (7.7 per cent) and Karnataka (7 per cent) followed. The Western Zone dominated CV sales regionally with 0.92 lakh units.

