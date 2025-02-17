Mahindra Bags 30,179 Bookings For Two New Electric Cars On Opening Day

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said it has secured 30,179 bookings for its two new electric models -- XEV 9e and BE 6. The Mumbai-based auto major claimed the booking number translates to a value of Rs 8,472 crore (at ex-showroom price).

The company commenced bookings for the complete lineup of XEV 9e and BE 6 on Friday. "Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs create a new record in EV category by clocking 30,179 Bookings on Day 1 with booking value of Rs 8,472 crore (at ex-showroom price)," Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said in a tweet.

The split between the XEV 9e and BE 6 is 56 per cent and 44 per cent respectively, the company said. The top-end Pack Three, featuring a 79 kWh battery, accounted for 73 per cent of the total bookings across both brands, it added.

The two models are priced between Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 30.5 lakh. While the Mahindra BE 6 ranges between Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 26.9 lakh, the Mahindra XEV 9e is priced between Rs 21.9 lakh and Rs 30.5 lakh.

All mentioned prices are ex-showroom, and the cost of the home charger is not included. Electric passenger vehicle sales in India stood at around 1 lakh units last year.