Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: All 999 units of second batch sold out in 7 minutes

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: The limited-run second batch of the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition sold out almost instantly. All 999 units of this special edition were booked within minutes after the booking window opened. Since its launch, the Batman-themed version has generated strong interest among buyers. Deliveries of the special edition are scheduled to begin on April 10.

Collector's edition

Mahindra & Mahindra released the Batman Edition in a fixed batch of 999 units. Because of this limited production, the model feels more like a collector's edition than a regular production SUV. Automakers are increasingly using such limited launches to test market demand and build stronger brand engagement. In this case, the strategy appears to have worked well.

No mechanical changes

Instead of mechanical changes, the BE 6 Batman Edition focuses mainly on unique styling elements. The SUV features Batman-inspired exterior design, special badging, and themed interior accents. These visual changes give the vehicle a distinctive identity while the underlying electric platform remains the same.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition price

Such editions are mainly targeted at enthusiasts and collectors who want something different from the standard version. The appeal lies in exclusivity and design, rather than improvements in range or performance. The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is priced at Rs 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition first batch

The first batch of Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition was launched in August 2025, which was initially limited to 300 units. Later, Mahindra decided to increase the total production to 999 units. The entire batch was sold out in only 135 seconds.

Battery, range and performance

Based on the top-spec Pack Three variant, the BE 6 Batman Edition comes with a 79 kWh battery pack. It claims to deliver an ARAI-certified range of 682 km on a single full charge. The electric motor is mounted on the rear axle and produces 286hp of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque.