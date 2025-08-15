Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched At Rs...; Limited To Only 300 Units - Check What Makes It Special

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Details: The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition has been launched at Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition is limited to just 300 units. Bookings open on August 23 for Rs 21,000, and deliveries are scheduled to begin on September 20, which also happens to be International Batman Day. Notably, the Batman Edition is based on the BE 6's Pack Three variant and commands a premium of Rs 89,000 over it.

Mahindra has teamed up with Warner Bros for the BE 6 Batman Edition. It is finished in a satin black shade, while the wheel arches and bumpers are dressed in gloss black. The doors get Batman decals, along with the Batman logos here and there, all around the vehicle.

The front fenders, wheel hubcaps, rear bumper, windows, and rear windshield sport gold-finished Batman emblems. Plus, the suspension springs and brake callipers are also finished in a golden color. A ‘BE 6 X The Dark Knight’ badge sits proudly on the tailgate.

The cabin gets a black and gold theme. There’s gold trim around the driver’s seat, gold stitching on the upholstery, and a limited Batman Edition plaque with numbering on the centre console. The Gold accents continue on the AC vents, rotary dial, and even the key fob.

The Dark Knight trilogy logos are spread across the seats, door handles, dashboard, and even on the boost button on the steering wheel. Ambient lighting in the panoramic glass roof follows the Dark Knight design, and puddle lamps project the iconic bat symbol. The instrument cluster has a Batman Edition animation, and there is also a Batman-themed start-up sound.

Based on the top-spec Pack Three variant, the BE 6 Batman Edition gets a 79kWh battery with an ARAI-rated range of 682km. It’s powered by a rear-mounted motor producing 286hp and 380Nm of torque. Buyers can opt for 7.2kW or 11kW AC chargers at an extra cost over the vehicle's ex-showroom price. Notably, this is also Mahindra’s first EV to get the Dark Edition treatment.