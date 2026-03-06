Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition returns: Missed it last time? Here's your second chance, but only for 1 day

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition returns: Mahindra is bringing back the special Batman Edition of the Mahindra BE 6 after the initial 999 units sold out in just 135 seconds, following strong fan demand and social media buzz. Mahindra has now confirmed that bookings will reopen for just one day on March 10, 2026. Deliveries for this fresh batch will begin on April 10, 2026.

Price

The Batman-themed version of the BE 6 was first launched in August 2025 with a starting price of Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It was developed as part of a collaboration between Mahindra and Warner Bros.’s DC Comics. Initially, the production was limited to just 300 units. Later, Mahindra increased the number to 999 units because of huge demand. Even after the increase, the entire batch sold out in only 135 seconds.

Design

The design of this special edition takes inspiration from The Dark Knight Trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan. The SUV gets a satin black exterior paint that gives it a stealthy look. Batman-themed decals and gloss-black body cladding add to the theme. Mahindra has also added gold-painted suspension springs and brake calipers for contrast. You will also find several Bat emblems placed across the body.

Cabin

The cabin also gets Batman-theme treatment. The interior gets a dark colour scheme with gold stitching and multiple Batman logos. There is also a special numbered plaque on the dashboard to highlight the limited-edition status. The digital instrument cluster and even the start-up sound have been customised with Batman-inspired graphics. The panoramic sunroof carries a large Batman logo as well.

The dashboard is wrapped in charcoal leather and features a brushed gold accent around the driver's area. The seats use a mix of suede and leather with golden highlights and the Dark Knight Trilogy emblem.

Powertrain

The Batman Edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant of the BE 6. It comes with a 79 kWh battery pack, delivering an ARAI-claimed driving range of 682 km on a single charge. The rear axle-mounted electric motor generates 286hp of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque.