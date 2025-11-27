Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989551https://zeenews.india.com/auto/mahindra-be-6-formula-e-edition-launched-stunning-looks-new-features-massive-range-2989551.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Launched - Stunning Looks, New Features, Massive Range!

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition: Mahindra has launched the Formula E Edition of the BE 6 with a few cosmetic changes and additional features. It comes in two variants - FE2 and FE3 - priced at Rs 23.69 lakh and Rs 24.49 lakh, respectively.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Launched - Stunning Looks, New Features, Massive Range!

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Details: Mahindra has launched the Formula E Edition of the BE 6 with a few cosmetic changes and additional features. It comes in two variants - FE2 and FE3 - priced at Rs 23.69 lakh and Rs 24.49 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom. Bookings open on January 14, 2026, and deliveries will begin on February 14.

The special edition is offered in four colours: Tango Red, Stealth Black, Firestorm Orange and Everest White. While these colours are the same as the regular BE 6, the Formula E Edition gets a more aggressive design. It comes with new front and rear bumpers and a silver-finished faux bash plate. It also gets circular LED headlights, prominent body cladding and special decals on the front quarter panels and the fixed glass roof. 

The FE3 variant also adds puddle lamps for the exterior. The bonnet and roof feature a unique 12-stripe Formula E graphic, celebrating Mahindra’s 12 years in the global racing series. The FE2 uses the standard 19-inch wheels, while the FE3 gets larger 20-inch alloys. At the rear, the LED tail-lights have a different layout, and there’s a new Formula E badge next to the BE 6 branding.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch Video:

Inside, the layout stays the same with twin 12.3-inch screens and a two-spoke steering wheel. But the Formula E Edition adds a black-and-orange Firestorm theme, special badges, seatbelt branding and racing-inspired details. It also gets unique start-up animations and sporty artificial sound effects.

Features include dual wireless chargers, cooled armrest storage, a 360-degree camera, ADAS, ambient lighting and a Harman Kardon sound system. The FE3 also gets adaptive suspension. Power comes from a 79kWh battery with a 286hp rear motor, offering a claimed range of 682 km.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Chhattisgarh
Hardcore Maoist Couple Carrying Rs 13 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh
rabri devi news
Lalu Family Told To Vacate Famed 10 Circular Road Residence - Here's Why?
India
India Set for Record Kharif Output as Foodgrain Production Tops 173 MT
Normalisation of Saudi Israel Relations
Trump vs. Crown Prince: Behind Smiles, The Secret Fight The World Didn’t See
India
Cabinet Gives Nod To Multitracking Railway Projects Worth Rs 2,781 Crore
car registration
India’s Costliest Car Registration Number? HR88B8888’s Bid Touches Rs 1.17 Cr
Pakistan
How Pak Troll Farms Disguise Themselves as Indians To Push Misinformation
Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh: Communal Tensions Flare Up In Gauharganj Over Rape Case
China Immigration Row
After 18-Hour Shanghai Lock-In, What Pushed China’s Envoy Into Damage Control
Indian Navy
Why Gulf Navies Are Expanding Training Ties With India Whilst Limiting Pakista