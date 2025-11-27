Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Launched - Stunning Looks, New Features, Massive Range!

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Details: Mahindra has launched the Formula E Edition of the BE 6 with a few cosmetic changes and additional features. It comes in two variants - FE2 and FE3 - priced at Rs 23.69 lakh and Rs 24.49 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom. Bookings open on January 14, 2026, and deliveries will begin on February 14.

The special edition is offered in four colours: Tango Red, Stealth Black, Firestorm Orange and Everest White. While these colours are the same as the regular BE 6, the Formula E Edition gets a more aggressive design. It comes with new front and rear bumpers and a silver-finished faux bash plate. It also gets circular LED headlights, prominent body cladding and special decals on the front quarter panels and the fixed glass roof.

The FE3 variant also adds puddle lamps for the exterior. The bonnet and roof feature a unique 12-stripe Formula E graphic, celebrating Mahindra’s 12 years in the global racing series. The FE2 uses the standard 19-inch wheels, while the FE3 gets larger 20-inch alloys. At the rear, the LED tail-lights have a different layout, and there’s a new Formula E badge next to the BE 6 branding.

Inside, the layout stays the same with twin 12.3-inch screens and a two-spoke steering wheel. But the Formula E Edition adds a black-and-orange Firestorm theme, special badges, seatbelt branding and racing-inspired details. It also gets unique start-up animations and sporty artificial sound effects.

Features include dual wireless chargers, cooled armrest storage, a 360-degree camera, ADAS, ambient lighting and a Harman Kardon sound system. The FE3 also gets adaptive suspension. Power comes from a 79kWh battery with a 286hp rear motor, offering a claimed range of 682 km.