Mahindra BE 6 Vs Hyundai Creta EV: Price, Battery, Range And Power

Mahindra BE 6 Vs Hyundai Creta EV: Electric cars are becoming popular in India. The Mahindra BE 6 and Hyundai Creta Electric are two strong options for the budget of Rs 18 lakh to Rs 27 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s a simple comparison of their battery, range, and power.

Hyundai Creta EV

The Hyundai Creta Electric comes with two battery options: a 42kWh pack delivering 135 PS of power and a 51.4kWh pack producing 171 PS. Both options offer 200Nm of torque and front-wheel drive (FWD). The smaller battery provides a claimed range of 390km, while the larger pack extends this to 473km.

Mahindra BE 6

In contrast, the Mahindra BE 6 boasts two larger (compared to the Creta EV) battery options: 59kWh and 79kWh. The 59kWh variant delivers 231 PS and 380Nm of torque, while the 79kWh model ups the ante with 286 PS and the same torque output.

Both versions feature rear-wheel drive (RWD), offering better performance dynamics. Impressively, the BE 6 promises a range of 557km with the smaller battery and a whopping 683km with the larger one.

Price

Hyundai Creta Electric ranges between Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh, introductory, ex-showroom. While the Mahindra BE 6 comes at a premium price ranging between Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Comparison

While the Creta Electric offers more affordable and compact battery options, the BE 6 shines with its superior power and extended range, making it ideal for long-distance EV enthusiasts.