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  • /Mahindra BE 7 spotted testing: Everything we can tell from the camouflaged test mule

Mahindra BE 7 spotted testing: Everything we can tell from the camouflaged test mule

Mahindra has been on a serious electric vehicle run in recent years, delivering bold, tech-loaded SUVs like the BE 6 and XEV 9e. But there's more on the way.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
Mahindra BE 7 spotted testing: Everything we can tell from the camouflaged test mule
Image Credit: Mahindra BE 7 spotted testing: Everything we can tell from the camouflaged test mule

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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