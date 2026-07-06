/Mahindra BE 7 spotted testing: Everything we can tell from the camouflaged test mule

Design

The BE 7 looks noticeably larger than the BE 6, and it trades the BE 6's coupe-SUV silhouette for a more upright, practical SUV shape. Up front, the heavy camouflage makes fine details hard to confirm, but the front fascia appears to be layered with multiple trims and small air dams for cooling. The BE 7 is expected to carry the squared C-shaped DRLs seen on the BE 6 to keep visual continuity across the Mahindra EV family. LED projector headlamps with a cornering function are also expected. The lower bumper appears sculpted, with what looks like fog lamps positioned at the very bottom.