/Mahindra BE 7 spotted testing: Everything we can tell from the camouflaged test mule

Mahindra has been on a serious electric vehicle run in recent years, delivering bold, tech-loaded SUVs like the BE 6 and XEV 9e. But there's more on the way. A heavily camouflaged test mule has been spotted on Indian roads, and all signs point to this being the Mahindra BE 7, a larger and more conventional electric SUV expected to sit above the BE 6 in the lineup. Here's what the spy shots tell us.
Design
The BE 7 looks noticeably larger than the BE 6, and it trades the BE 6's coupe-SUV silhouette for a more upright, practical SUV shape. Up front, the heavy camouflage makes fine details hard to confirm, but the front fascia appears to be layered with multiple trims and small air dams for cooling. The BE 7 is expected to carry the squared C-shaped DRLs seen on the BE 6 to keep visual continuity across the Mahindra EV family. LED projector headlamps with a cornering function are also expected. The lower bumper appears sculpted, with what looks like fog lamps positioned at the very bottom.
On the sides, the test mule shows flush-fit pop-out door handles and large alloy wheels consistent with Mahindra's other EVs. One genuinely exciting detail spotted in the images is frameless doors, a feature usually reserved for luxury vehicles. The rear quarter of the car looks large and boxy, raising the possibility of a third row of seats, though this hasn't been confirmed.
At the rear, the BE 7 gets a large, almost clamshell-shaped boot lid. C-shaped LED taillamps similar to the BE 6's are expected to carry over. A sharply raked rear windshield gives it a sleeker look than its boxy body might suggest, and a roof spoiler appears to conceal the rear wiper and washer neatly.
Interior and features
The spy shots don't show much of the interior, but a radically designed cabin with a triple-screen dashboard setup is expected, in line with other Mahindra EVs. Expected features include connected car technology, dual-zone climate control, powered and ventilated front seats with driver memory, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual wireless phone chargers, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, a fixed panoramic glass roof with LED lighting, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
Powertrain
Battery and motor details haven't been officially confirmed. However, the BE 7 is expected to share its powertrain options with the XEV 9S, which means 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh battery packs are likely. A claimed range of up to 600 km is anticipated, and a dual-motor AWD setup is also rumoured to make its debut on this model.
Price and rivals
The BE 7 is expected to be priced between Rs 22 lakh and Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom), with a launch likely sometime in early 2027. It will compete against the Tata Harrier EV, Sierra EV, Maruti e Vitara, BYD Atto 3, VinFast VF 7, Hyundai Creta Electric and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella.
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