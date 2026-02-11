Mahindra announces doorstep service for its EVs in THIS city - Details

New Delhi: Mahindra has taken a big step to improve aftersales service experience for its EV customers in Delhi-NCR. The company has announced doorstep service support for its electric SUVs in the region via eVan (Electric Vehicle Assistance Network). It deployed dedicated mobile service units, called eVans. These vans are specially designed for Mahindra's electric SUVs. They can visit customers at their homes or offices. Services include regular maintenance, washing, and minor repairs. This means EV owners may not always need to visit a workshop.

eVan services

The company, in an official statement, said, "The mobile units will cater specifically to the maintenance needs of Mahindra electric SUV owners, offering services such as periodic maintenance, washing and also support minor repairs at the doorstep. Additional features of the eVan include a battery pack with charger, hydraulic scissor lift, wheel balancer, and car care services, among others."

Expansion plan

The eVans are like mini workshops on wheels. Mahindra plans to deploy multiple eVans across Delhi-NCR. The company also intends to expand this service to other major cities soon. It said, "The company plans to expand eVan services in other key cities and roll out additional eVans in the coming days."

Mahindra Institute of Learning Excellence Centre

Additionally, Mahindra is also investing in skill development. A new 26,000 sq. ft. Mahindra Institute of Learning Excellence Centre has been set up in the region. This facility will train professionals in sales, mechanical service, and bodyshop operations.

Mahindra said, "The aim is to equip service centre professionals with the cutting-edge skills needed to service Mahindra’s increasingly tech-rich portfolio of electric SUVs and SUVs and meet the discerning demands of a similarly evolving customer base."

New service touchpoints

Mahindra is also adding five new service touchpoints in Delhi-NCR. The company said, "These touchpoints will expand the company’s service bandwidth by the equivalent of 70 working bays, ensuring timely service and faster turnaround times for customers."