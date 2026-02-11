Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015965https://zeenews.india.com/auto/mahindra-begins-doorstep-service-for-its-evs-in-this-city-details-3015965.html
NewsAutoMahindra announces doorstep service for its EVs in THIS city - Details
AUTO NEWS

Mahindra announces doorstep service for its EVs in THIS city - Details

Mahindra has taken a big step to improve aftersales service experience for its EV customers in Delhi-NCR.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 05:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mahindra announces doorstep service for its EVs in THIS city - DetailsMahindra eVan

New Delhi: Mahindra has taken a big step to improve aftersales service experience for its EV customers in Delhi-NCR. The company has announced doorstep service support for its electric SUVs in the region via eVan (Electric Vehicle Assistance Network). It deployed dedicated mobile service units, called eVans. These vans are specially designed for Mahindra's electric SUVs. They can visit customers at their homes or offices. Services include regular maintenance, washing, and minor repairs. This means EV owners may not always need to visit a workshop.

eVan services

The company, in an official statement, said, "The mobile units will cater specifically to the maintenance needs of Mahindra electric SUV owners, offering services such as periodic maintenance, washing and also support minor repairs at the doorstep. Additional features of the eVan include a battery pack with charger, hydraulic scissor lift, wheel balancer, and car care services, among others."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Expansion plan

The eVans are like mini workshops on wheels. Mahindra plans to deploy multiple eVans across Delhi-NCR. The company also intends to expand this service to other major cities soon. It said, "The company plans to expand eVan services in other key cities and roll out additional eVans in the coming days."

Mahindra Institute of Learning Excellence Centre

Additionally, Mahindra is also investing in skill development. A new 26,000 sq. ft. Mahindra Institute of Learning Excellence Centre has been set up in the region. This facility will train professionals in sales, mechanical service, and bodyshop operations. 

Mahindra said, "The aim is to equip service centre professionals with the cutting-edge skills needed to service Mahindra’s increasingly tech-rich portfolio of electric SUVs and SUVs and meet the discerning demands of a similarly evolving customer base."

New service touchpoints

Mahindra is also adding five new service touchpoints in Delhi-NCR. The company said, "These touchpoints will expand the company’s service bandwidth by the equivalent of 70 working bays, ensuring timely service and faster turnaround times for customers."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Usman Tariq mystery spinner
Usman Tariq hits back at chucker tag, warns India ahead of T20 WC 2026 clash
AIBE 21
AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Bar Council of India to start application from toda
Kajal Pencil
Kajals That Define & Last All Day
Technology
Delhi CA loses Rs 75k in WhatsApp APK scam: Fake bank app, SIM fraud exposed
Double Super Over rules ICC
South Africa defeats Afghanistan in Double Super Over Epic: Rules Explained
India-US Trade Deal 2026
'You've sold 'Bharat Mata': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over US trade deal
AIIMS
AIIMS positioned 6th in world hospital rankings 2026
women heels
Heels That Instantly Elevate Your Style
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 highlights
Double Super Over cinema: David Miller stars as South Africa edge Afghanistan
women jackets
Winter Layers: Jackets You’ll Want