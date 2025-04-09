Mahindra Delivers 3000 Units Of XEV 9e And BE 6: High Demand For Pack Three Variant

Mumbai: Mahindra delivered over 3000 units of its all-electric Origin SUVs—the XEV 9e and BE 6— to customers, since the commencement of deliveries on March 20, 2025. In an official note, the company said, "The response to Mahindra’s new electric SUV portfolio has been overwhelming."

"Both the XEV 9e and BE 6 continue to witness strong booking momentum, with majority of the customers opting for the fully loaded Pack Three variant," it added.

Sharing insights into customer preferences, Mahindra stated, "Current booking trends indicate 59% demand for the XEV 9e and 41% for the BE 6. The waiting period currently extends up to six months in select regions."

The company further added, "Mahindra is actively scaling up deliveries nationwide to reduce wait times and ensure a seamless ownership journey."

While the XEV 9e price starts at Rs 21.90 lakh and goes up to Rs 30.50 lakh, the BE 6 ranges between Rs 18.90 lakh and 26.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

The BE 6 comes with a claimed range of up to 682 kms while the XEV 9e offers a claimed maximum range of 656 kms. Both share the same battery pack options- 59 kWh and 79 kWh.