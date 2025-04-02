Advertisement
Mahindra Domestic PV Sales Up 18% At 48,048 Units In March 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday reported an 18 per cent rise in domestic passenger vehicles sales at 48,048 units in March.

|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2025, 10:14 AM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday reported an 18 per cent rise in domestic passenger vehicles sales at 48,048 units in March, as compared to 40,631 units in the same month last year. 

For the fiscal 2024-25, the total domestic passenger vehicles (PV) sales were at 5,51,487 units, as against 4,59,877 units in 2023-24, a growth of 20 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

The company said its overall PV sales in March was at 50,835 units, including exports. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 23,951 units last month, it added. 

"We also started the deliveries of our electric origin SUVs, where we see a strong continued demand momentum. The year ended on a very positive note with the company selling over 5 lakh SUVs in the domestic market for the first time ever," M&M President, Automotive Division, Veejay Nakra said.

