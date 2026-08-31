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Mahindra expands Battery-as-a-Service to all its Electric Origin SUVs

Under BaaS programme, customers can pay Rs 11.45 lakh for the BE 6 SPORTEQ and finance the battery at an effective usage cost of Rs 3.75/km.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
Mahindra expands Battery-as-a-Service to all its Electric Origin SUVs
Image Credit: Mahindra expands Battery-as-a-Service to all its Electric Origin SUVs

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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