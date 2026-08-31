/Mahindra expands Battery-as-a-Service to all its Electric Origin SUVs

Mumbai: Mahindra has expanded its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme across its entire Electric Origin SUV portfolio, making it available on the BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S and XEV 9e. Introduced with the launch of the BE 6 SPORTEQ, BaaS makes EV ownership more accessible by enabling customers to finance the vehicle and battery separately through a dual-financing structure.
Under the BaaS programme, customers can pay Rs 11.45 lakh for the BE 6 SPORTEQ and finance the battery at an effective usage cost of Rs 3.75/km. In an official statement, the company said, "This significantly lowers the upfront purchase cost while providing customers flexibility in managing their monthly outflow."
According to Mahindra, the response to this programme has been strong since launch, which pushed the company to roll it out further. Based on that response, Mahindra is now offering BaaS across every variant of the BE 6 Sporteq, and extending it to its flagship electric SUVs too, the XEV 9S and XEV 9e.
Here's how pricing works under the BaaS programme:
- The XEV 9S now starts at Rs 12.65 lakh, with battery financing at Rs 3.75 per km
- The XEV 9e now starts at Rs 13.90 lakh, with the same battery financing rate of Rs 3.75 per km
BaaS is now available across all variants of the BE 6 Sporteq, XEV 9S, and XEV 9e. The BaaS programme reduced the entry price of the XEV 9e and the XEV 9S by Rs 8 lakh, a significant cut to the upfront cost of the vehicles.
Without BaaS, the XEV 9S starts at Rs 20.65 lakh, while the XEV 9e is priced from Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra says this move is part of its broader push to make EV ownership simpler and more accessible by lowering the upfront cost and giving buyers more flexible ways to own an electric vehicle.
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