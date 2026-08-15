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  • /Mahindra launches BE 6 SporteQ at Rs 19.45 lakh - What's changed?

Mahindra launches BE 6 SporteQ at Rs 19.45 lakh - What's changed?

The real changes happen inside. The SporteQ swaps out the standard dual-screen setup for three 12.3-inch displays, similar to what you get in the XEV 9e and XEV 9s.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 11:44 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
Mahindra launches BE 6 SporteQ at Rs 19.45 lakh - What's changed?
Image Credit: Mahindra launches BE 6 SporteQ at Rs 19.45 lakh - What's changed?

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Mahindra launches BE 6 SporteQ at Rs 19.45 lakh - What's changed?
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