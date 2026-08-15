Mahindra has introduced the BE 6 SporteQ, priced from Rs 19.45 lakh, ex-showroom. This becomes the new top-of-the-line variant in the BE 6 range, bringing a redesigned dashboard, a new triple-screen setup, fresh connected features, and updated interior trim, while keeping the same electric powertrain. For context, the regular BE 6 currently costs between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh.
What's changed?
On the outside, the SporteQ keeps the same coupe-SUV look as the regular BE 6, with the same LED lighting, sharp creases, flush door handles, and 20-inch alloy wheels. What sets it apart is a new SporteQ badge and a fresh Graphite Storm paint option.
The real changes happen inside. The SporteQ swaps out the standard dual-screen setup for three 12.3-inch displays, similar to what you get in the XEV 9e and XEV 9s. The dashboard itself has been redesigned too, ditching the earlier halo-style loop around the driver for a cleaner, horizontal layout.
This new layout also makes the wireless charging pad and USB-C ports easier to reach, and it frees up more storage space. The cabin gets a new black-and-tan colour scheme too, with updated upholstery and dashboard trim.
Beyond the physical changes, the SporteQ adds a bunch of new software features under what Mahindra calls its TEQ technology suites, focused on personalisation, connectivity, and vehicle functions.
Some of the new additions include TEQ_Me, which recognises the driver and automatically loads their personal profile, TEQ_Talk, which brings in Google Gemini integration, and TEQ_xting, which lets owners show custom messages on the rear tailgate display.
There's also TEQ_Drive, which adds a custom drive mode, along with Tribe Drive, Drift Mode, Acceleration Boost, and a new feature called Revive SOS. Mahindra says Revive SOS can give you enough juice to drive up to 13km to the nearest charging station even after the battery hits zero percent, and you can use this feature up to five times over the battery's lifetime.
Apart from these new additions, the SporteQ still gets everything the regular BE 6 offers, including the panoramic glass roof, Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, a 360-degree camera, ADAS, and multiple drive modes.
Powertrain
Under the skin, the BE 6 SporteQ sticks with Mahindra's existing electric setup. You get a choice of 59kWh or 79kWh battery packs, paired with a rear-mounted motor making up to 286hp and 380Nm. The bigger battery is claimed to deliver up to 682km of range on the MIDC cycle.
Rivals
The primary rivals to the Mahindra BE 6 in the midsize electric SUV segment are the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and Maruti eVitara. All these models challenge the BE 6 in price, battery capacity, and everyday usability.
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