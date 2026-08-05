Mahindra Scorpio N facelift: Mahindra has launched the Scorpio N facelift, starting at Rs 13.69 lakh, while the top-end variant is priced at Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the outgoing model, the base Z2 petrol manual now costs Rs 20,000 more. At the top end, the Z8L diesel with 4WD and automatic gets a Rs 54,000 hike.
The Scorpio N remains the only body-on-frame three-row SUV in this price bracket, but its pricing does put it in the same territory as monocoque-based rivals like the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO, MG Hector, and Hyundai Alcazar.
Features
The SUV gets a solid list of updates, including a panoramic sunroof, a 540-degree surround camera, a bigger 12.3-inch floating HD touchscreen, and a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. There are new alloy wheels too, along with a few extra convenience features. The engines, though, stay the same.
It also gets a 65W USB Type-C fast-charging port in the front row for added convenience and adventure statistics, which provide vehicle information such as engine performance, roll and pitch, compass and altimeter, G-Force, etc.
Other key features include level 2 ADAS, 12-speaker Sony audio system, ventilated seats, auto-dimming IRVM, a 6-way powered driver seat with leather upholstery, and an electronic parking brake.
In an official statement, Mahindra & Mahindra said, "Since its 2022 debut, the Scorpio-N has achieved over 3,80,000 units in sales, continually evolving with feature enhancements like the Z8 Select in 2024, Z8T in 2025, and the incorporation of Level 2 ADAS to stay ahead of market trends and customer preferences."
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.