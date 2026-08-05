Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Mahindra launches Scorpio N facelift at Rs 13.69 lakh - What's new?

Mahindra launches Scorpio N facelift at Rs 13.69 lakh - What's new?

The SUV gets a solid list of updates, including a panoramic sunroof, a 540-degree surround camera, a bigger 12.3-inch floating HD touchscreen, and a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 02:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
Mahindra launches Scorpio N facelift at Rs 13.69 lakh - What's new?
Image Credit: Mahindra launches Scorpio N facelift at Rs 13.69 lakh - What's new?

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Parliament special session: Centre may call sitting on August 17 for delimitation & women's quota bills
2
3
4
5