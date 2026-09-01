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Mahindra & Mahindra's auto sales rise 42% in August 2026

Automobile firm Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday said its overall auto sales for August 2026 stood at 1,07,648 vehicles, an increase of 42 per cent year-on-year, including exports.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra's auto sales rise 42% in August 2026
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Mahindra & Mahindra's auto sales rise 42% in August 2026
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