Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Launched - Check Prices, Features, And More

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Launch: Mahindra has launched the Carbon Edition of Scorpio-N in its top two trims—Z8 and Z8L. Prices range from Rs 19.19 lakh to Rs 24.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Scorpio N Carbon Edition is available only as a 7-seater and comes with four engine-gearbox combinations: petrol-MT, petrol-AT, diesel-MT, and diesel-AT. It competes directly with the Tata Harrier Dark Edition, which is priced between Rs 19.15 lakh and Rs 26.25 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Scorpio N Carbon Edition Prices (Ex-Showroom, Delhi)

Z8 Petrol MT- Rs 19.19 lakh

Z8 Diesel MT- Rs 19.64 lakh

Z8 Petrol AT- Rs 20.70 lakh

Z8L Petrol MT- Rs 20.89 lakh

Z8 Diesel AT- Rs 21.18 lakh

Z8L Diesel MT- Rs 21.29 lakh

Z8 Diesel MT 4X4- Rs 21.71 lakh

Z8L Petrol- Rs 22.31 lakh

Z8L Diesel AT- Rs 22.76 lakh

Z8L Diesel MT 4X4- Rs 23.33 lakh

Z8 Diesel AT 4X4- Rs 23.44 lakh

Z8L Diesel AT 4X4- Rs 24.89 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Features

The Carbon Edition stands out with its blacked-out design elements. It gets sporty black treatment inside and out. The door handles, window side mouldings, alloy wheels, and roof rails now have a dark finish, complemented by smoked chrome accents.

Inside, the cabin looks sporty with leatherette seats, contrast stitching, and smoked chrome elements. The SUV is loaded with premium features, including a push-button start, passive keyless entry, a 4WD terrain management system, powered front seats, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. Other highlights include front parking sensors, wireless charging, LED lighting, 17-inch/18-inch alloy wheels, an optional captain’s seat for the second row, and a sunroof.

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Engines

Similar to the regular model, the Carbon Edition retains the 2.2L mHawk diesel and 2.0L mStallion petrol engines. The diesel engine produces 172bhp and 400Nm of torque, while the petrol engine delivers 200bhp and 370Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between manual and automatic gearboxes, along with 2WD or 4WD options.