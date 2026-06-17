/Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift and Vision S: Two of India's most anticipated SUVs are almost here

2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift

The Scorpio N facelift is expected to arrive by mid-2026, and spy shots give us a good idea of what's coming. The changes are evolutionary rather than dramatic. The grille, bumpers, and air dam get subtle revisions with horizontal slats, while the fog lamp surrounds and LED headlamps appear to carry over unchanged. New five-spoke alloy wheels and updated LED tail lamp signatures round off the exterior refresh.