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  • /Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift and Vision S: Two of India's most anticipated SUVs are almost here

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift and Vision S: Two of India's most anticipated SUVs are almost here

Mahindra is working on several new products, of which the two most anticipated are the 2026 Scorpio N facelift and the all-new Vision S.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 11:50 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift and Vision S: Two of India's most anticipated SUVs are almost here
Image Credit: Mahindra Vision S concept model

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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