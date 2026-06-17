/Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift and Vision S: Two of India's most anticipated SUVs are almost here

New Delhi: Mahindra has a busy year ahead. The brand is working on several new products across both petrol and electric lineups, but two models are generating the most excitement right now: the 2026 Scorpio N facelift and the all-new Vision S. Here's everything we know about both.
2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift
The Scorpio N facelift is expected to arrive by mid-2026, and spy shots give us a good idea of what's coming. The changes are evolutionary rather than dramatic. The grille, bumpers, and air dam get subtle revisions with horizontal slats, while the fog lamp surrounds and LED headlamps appear to carry over unchanged. New five-spoke alloy wheels and updated LED tail lamp signatures round off the exterior refresh.
Inside, the biggest change is the infotainment system. The current 8-inch screen makes way for a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen sourced from the Thar Roxx. The centre console also gets a redesign with a satin silver surround and slightly repositioned vertical AC vents.
Under the bonnet, the existing engines stay. That means the 203 bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel both continue. However, Mahindra may fit the Scorpio N with DaVinci adaptive dampers, similar to those on the XUV 7XO, which should noticeably improve ride quality.
Mahindra Vision S
The Vision S is a bigger deal in terms of what it represents. It will be the first production vehicle to ride on Mahindra's brand new NU_IQ platform, built from the ground up for compact SUVs. An official debut is expected in late 2026, with the actual market launch following in 2027.
The production version is expected to stay true to the concept, measuring under 4,000 mm in length with a 2,665 mm wheelbase. That's a generous wheelbase for a sub-4m SUV, which should translate to a surprisingly spacious interior.
Since the NU_IQ platform supports multiple powertrain types, the Vision S is likely to be offered with petrol and diesel options at launch. Hybrid and electric variants are expected to follow at a later stage.
On pricing and competition, the Vision S will go up against some strong names in the compact SUV space: Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, and Skoda Kylaq. It will also face upcoming rivals like the Renault Bridger and Tata Scarlet, both of which are targeting the same sub-4m segment.
Mahindra is entering this space with a fresh platform and the brand credibility it has built with the Thar, Scorpio, and XUV lineup. If the Vision S delivers on its concept's promise, it could be one of the more interesting compact SUV launches in recent years.
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