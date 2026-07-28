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  • /Mahindra Scorpio N facelift new features confirmed! Interior leaked ahead of its debut on August 15

Mahindra Scorpio N facelift new features confirmed! Interior leaked ahead of its debut on August 15

Currently, the Scorpio N gets an 8-inch touchscreen. That's about to change. The leaked video shows a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen on the way, the same size unit you'll find in the Thar Roxx and the XUV 3XO.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 01:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
Mahindra Scorpio N facelift new features confirmed! Interior leaked ahead of its debut on August 15
Image Credit: Scorpio N facelift new features confirmed! Cabin leaked before official debut

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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