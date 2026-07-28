/Mahindra Scorpio N facelift new features confirmed! Interior leaked ahead of its debut on August 15

Mahindra Scorpio N facelift: The Scorpio N has been around for almost four years now, and it has built a loyal following among SUV buyers. It's held a steady spot on the sales charts through that time. Mahindra now wants to keep that momentum going with a mid-cycle update. The SUV was spotted earlier under heavy camouflage, and a new video has now surfaced online revealing the SUV's cabin details.