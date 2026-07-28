/Mahindra Scorpio N facelift new features confirmed! Interior leaked ahead of its debut on August 15

Mahindra Scorpio N facelift: The Scorpio N has been around for almost four years now, and it has built a loyal following among SUV buyers. It's held a steady spot on the sales charts through that time. Mahindra now wants to keep that momentum going with a mid-cycle update. The SUV was spotted earlier under heavy camouflage, and a new video has now surfaced online revealing the SUV's cabin details.
10.25-inch floating touchscreen
Currently, the Scorpio N gets an 8-inch touchscreen. That's about to change. The leaked video shows a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen on the way, the same size unit you'll find in the Thar Roxx and the XUV 3XO. The bigger screen also brings a small change to the dashboard. The vertical AC vents are gone, replaced by horizontal ones. This gives the cabin a cleaner look and makes room for the larger touchscreen.
Fully digital instrument cluster
Alongside the new touchscreen, expect a fully digital instrument cluster too, likely the same 10.25-inch unit from the Thar Roxx. This replaces the current semi-digital setup and should make the cabin feel more modern. It also means the driver gets more information at a glance, including navigation and ADAS alerts.
Panoramic sunroof
The viral video also shows a bigger panoramic sunroof, which should make the cabin feel more open. The outgoing model has a smaller sunroof.
Exterior changes
Don't expect a major visual overhaul. Going by earlier spy shots, the biggest change on the outside looks like a new five-spoke alloy wheel design. Beyond that, expect small tweaks to the grille and bumpers, plus a few new colour options.
Engines likely to stay the same
Since this is a minor update focused on features, the engine lineup should carry over unchanged. That means the 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines continue, both with manual and automatic gearbox choices. The automatic diesel also keeps the optional four-wheel drive setup.
The updated Mahindra Scorpio N is likely to debut on August 15. Currently, the SUV is priced between Rs 13.49 and Rs 24.95 lakh, ex-showroom, and with the update, prices are expected to increase slightly.
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