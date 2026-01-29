Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011622https://zeenews.india.com/auto/mahindra-scorpio-n-facelift-spy-images-reveal-new-design-cabin-updates-larger-infotainment-screen-and-more-3011622.html
NewsAutoMahindra Scorpio N Facelift: Spy images reveal new design, cabin updates, larger infotainment screen and more
MAHINDRA SCORPIO N

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift: Spy images reveal new design, cabin updates, larger infotainment screen and more

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift: A test mule of the Mahindra Scorpio N facelift was spotted on public roads. The spy images gave a first look at the SUV’s minor exterior updates and noticeable interior changes

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 03:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift: Spy images reveal new design, cabin updates, larger infotainment screen and moreRepresentative image

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift: Ahead of its expected launch in the coming months, a test mule of the Mahindra Scorpio N facelift was spotted on public roads. The spy images gave a first look at the SUV’s minor exterior updates and noticeable interior changes, while the mechanical setup is expected to be largely unchanged. Once launched, the updated Scorpio N will continue to compete with the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector plus.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Saurav Suman

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

ottoman stool
Ottomans That Instantly Elevate Your Home
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.1.2026: Karunya Plus KN-608 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
ajit pawar plane crash news
Aviation Ministry forms 3-member team to investigate Ajit Pawar plane crash
women tote bag
Carry Style, Carry Sustainability: Tote Bags That Blend with Green Living
New Delhi
Piyush Goyal hits back at Congress, calls India-EU trade pact beneficial
India-EU Free Trade Agreement
'Self-confident India a ray of hope for the world': PM Modi on India-EU FTA
Madhu Gottumukkala
Trump's Indian-origin cyber chief reportedly shared sensitive files on ChatGPT
Ajit Pawar Plane crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black Box recovered, probe underway
google photos editing
New photo editing feature: Google photos gets AI tools in India
Technology
Samsung unveils Galaxy A07 5G: Check camera, battery and more