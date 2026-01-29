Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift: Spy images reveal new design, cabin updates, larger infotainment screen and more
Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift: Ahead of its expected launch in the coming months, a test mule of the Mahindra Scorpio N facelift was spotted on public roads. The spy images gave a first look at the SUV’s minor exterior updates and noticeable interior changes, while the mechanical setup is expected to be largely unchanged. Once launched, the updated Scorpio N will continue to compete with the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector plus.
