Mahindra Scorpio N Pick-Up Truck Launching Soon? Spied Testing - Here’s What We Know

Mahindra Scorpio N Pick-Up Truck: Mahindra & Mahindra continues to make strong strides in the Indian automobile market, consistently holding on to the number two position in monthly sales. With a wide lineup of SUVs, from budget-friendly compact models to full-sized offerings, the homegrown automaker has covered all key segments. But Mahindra isn't stopping there. The company is planning to expand its utility vehicle lineup. It has been working on a pick-up truck based on the Scorpio N, which was recently spotted testing in India.

Mahindra first showcased the concept version of the Scorpio N pick-up truck in 2023 in South Africa. Now, the heavily camouflaged near-production version of the pick-up has been seen testing near Nashik, India. Built on the Scorpio N platform, the test mule sports a boxy front grille design and rear halogen tail lights that resemble those of the Scorpio Getaway.

However, the final production version is expected to include LED tail lamps. Other visible elements include a shark-fin antenna and an open boot space. Spy shots suggest that Mahindra will offer the Scorpio N-based pickup in both single and double-cabin versions. Mahindra is likely to unveil a near-production version this Independence Day.

Inside, the pickup truck is expected to draw inspiration from the Thar Roxx, with the top variant likely to get twin 10.25-inch displays (one each for infotainment and instrumentation), Type-C charging ports, a 12V socket, rear parking sensors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and log lamps.

For safety, especially since this vehicle targets global markets, it is expected to get multiple airbags, a 4WD setup, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Mechanically, the Scorpio N Pickup is likely to be built on the same ladder-frame chassis as the Scorpio N SUV.

It’s expected to use the familiar 2.2-litre diesel engine with an optional 4x4 setup. A petrol variant could also be on the cards, offering a more affordable entry point.