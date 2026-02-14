Good news for adventure riders: Mahindra’s new Scorpio N pickup truck coming in 2027 with rugged look, updated design

Mahindra Scorpio N pickup truck: Mahindra is planning to expand its SUV line-up with an all-new pickup truck based on the Scorpio N platform, and it is scheduled to make its global debut in 2027. The announcement has generated excitement among pickup enthusiasts who have been eagerly awaiting details about the vehicle’s design, capabilities, and launch timeline.

The new pickup truck comes from the Global Pik Up concept, which Mahindra first unveiled in 2023. It was showcased as a rugged lifestyle pickup intended to appeal to buyers seeking a blend of utility and comfort. Mahindra has now confirmed that the production version, inspired by this concept, will arrive in 2027.

This upcoming pickup is seen as the most significant upgrade to Mahindra’s pickup lineup in over two decades. Experts believe it will help the company compete more strongly in segments currently dominated by global rivals such as Toyota’s Hilux and the Isuzu V-Cross.

Expected features and design

Spy images of the Scorpio N pickup reveal that it will closely resemble the Scorpio N SUV in design, borrowing the bold front fascia, muscular wheel arches, and a practical cargo bed. Unlike the SUV, the pickup version is expected to feature a dual-cab layout, which will make it suitable for both work and family use.

Inside, the pickup is expected to offer a cabin similar to the Scorpio N, but with new touches. Early leaks suggest a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which would offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other likely additions include a semi-digital instrument cluster, comfortable seats, and modern connectivity options.

Engine and performance

While Mahindra has not officially confirmed the final powertrain lineup, the pickup will likely share engines with the Scorpio N SUV. These could include Mahindra’s 2.2-litre diesel unit and possibly a petrol option for select markets. Transmission choices are expected to include both manual and automatic gearboxes, paired with 4WD capabilities for off-road performance.

What this mean for buyers?

The Scorpio N pickup will target customers who want a versatile vehicle that blends utility, comfort, and modern technology--a segment that has been gaining popularity worldwide. Its combination of rugged design and SUV-like features could make it a strong competitor in the Indian pickup market when it launches in 2027.