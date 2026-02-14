Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016950https://zeenews.india.com/auto/mahindra-scorpio-n-pickup-truck-launch-2027-expected-price-specs-features-india-3016950.html
NewsAutoGood news for adventure riders: Mahindra’s new Scorpio N pickup truck coming in 2027 with rugged look, updated design
SCORPIO N PICKUP TRUCK

Good news for adventure riders: Mahindra’s new Scorpio N pickup truck coming in 2027 with rugged look, updated design

Mahindra Scorpio N pickup truck: Mahindra is planning to expand its SUV line-up with an all-new pickup truck based on the Scorpio N platform, and it is scheduled to make its global debut in 2027.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Good news for adventure riders: Mahindra’s new Scorpio N pickup truck coming in 2027 with rugged look, updated design

Mahindra Scorpio N pickup truck: Mahindra is planning to expand its SUV line-up with an all-new pickup truck based on the Scorpio N platform, and it is scheduled to make its global debut in 2027. The announcement has generated excitement among pickup enthusiasts who have been eagerly awaiting details about the vehicle’s design, capabilities, and launch timeline.

The new pickup truck comes from the Global Pik Up concept, which Mahindra first unveiled in 2023. It was showcased as a rugged lifestyle pickup intended to appeal to buyers seeking a blend of utility and comfort. Mahindra has now confirmed that the production version, inspired by this concept, will arrive in 2027.

This upcoming pickup is seen as the most significant upgrade to Mahindra’s pickup lineup in over two decades. Experts believe it will help the company compete more strongly in segments currently dominated by global rivals such as Toyota’s Hilux and the Isuzu V-Cross.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Expected features and design

Spy images of the Scorpio N pickup reveal that it will closely resemble the Scorpio N SUV in design, borrowing the bold front fascia, muscular wheel arches, and a practical cargo bed. Unlike the SUV, the pickup version is expected to feature a dual-cab layout, which will make it suitable for both work and family use.

Inside, the pickup is expected to offer a cabin similar to the Scorpio N, but with new touches. Early leaks suggest a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which would offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other likely additions include a semi-digital instrument cluster, comfortable seats, and modern connectivity options.

(Also Read: India’s cheapest CNG car with 34+ km mileage: Price will blow your mind; Check engine, features, safety and more)

Engine and performance

While Mahindra has not officially confirmed the final powertrain lineup, the pickup will likely share engines with the Scorpio N SUV. These could include Mahindra’s 2.2-litre diesel unit and possibly a petrol option for select markets. Transmission choices are expected to include both manual and automatic gearboxes, paired with 4WD capabilities for off-road performance.

What this mean for buyers?

The Scorpio N pickup will target customers who want a versatile vehicle that blends utility, comfort, and modern technology--a segment that has been gaining popularity worldwide. Its combination of rugged design and SUV-like features could make it a strong competitor in the Indian pickup market when it launches in 2027.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Saurav Suman

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Ganesh Haloi honoured
Bangladesh election results 2025
Bangladesh Polls 2026: BNP’s landslide victory puts Rahman on course for PM
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Swapnamoy Chakraborty honoured
Indian Defence
DAC clears AS-HAPS to boost India’s airpower
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Sushmita Sen honoured with ‘Maha Samman’
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 honours Iman Chakraborty
International Fleet Review
What is IFR as India Gears Up for International Fleet Review and Ex MILAN
India A lost before Pakistan game
Historic : UAE defeats India before Pakistan game on 15 February - Know Detail
personal care
Glow Goals for Valentine Week: Must-Have Highlighters for a Radiant Look
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 Syed Kirmani
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Honouring Syed Kirmani, India’s Crisis Man