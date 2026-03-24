Mahindra signs agreement with HPCL to develop EV charging infrastructure nationwide

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra's Charge_iN has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure across India. The two companies will work together to set up EV charging stations at HPCL fuel outlets nationwide. The partnership is expected to enhance EV users' experience and accelerate EV adoption in India.

HPCL is one of India’s largest state-owned oil and gas corporations, operating over 24,400 retail outlets nationwide and running over 5,400 electric vehicle charging stations under the HP e-Charge brand. This gives the partnership a strong base to scale quickly.

"HPCL’s existing retail outlet footprint provides a strong platform for accelerated EV charging infrastructure deployment and seamless nationwide expansion," a joint statement read.

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Under this collaboration, Charge_iN will install fast chargers at selected locations. These charging stations will exclusively feature 180 kW dual gun chargers, designed to deliver faster, more convenient, and reliable charging for electric four-wheelers.

The move comes at a time when India is pushing hard towards cleaner mobility. A bigger and more reliable charging network is seen as a key step in boosting EV adoption. Another key player in India's EV market, Tata Motors, is also expanding its charging network across the country.

Earlier, in February, Tata.ev, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, announced a collaboration with Shell India Mobility to introduce 21 new Tata.ev x Shell Mega Charging Hubs across Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysore, Pune, Vadodara. This has taken the Tata EV Mega Charging Hub network to over 130 operational sites across India.

"Equipped with 120 kW fast chargers for quick, reliable charging with minimal wait times, Tata.ev x Shell Mega Charging Hubs offer a premium experience for EV owners, with a manned marshal to help with any queries around the process of charging an EV," the company said.