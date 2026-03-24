Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift: Spy images suggest several design changes inspired by Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift: A camouflaged test mule of the updated Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift has been spotted on public roads, indicating that Mahindra is working on a refreshed version of its popular off-road SUV. The sighting suggests design updates and feature upgrades on the facelifted Thar.

The updated model is expected to be priced slightly higher than the current version, which starts at Rs 9.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.19 lakh. While an exact launch date has not been confirmed, the SUV is likely to debut in the coming months. Once it comes on Indian roads, it will compete with Force Gurkha 3-door and Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

The test vehicle appears to carry several styling cues inspired by the Thar Roxx. At the front, it features circular LED headlights along with C-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs). The grille shows a two-part design with six slats, while the bumper and turn indicators also seem to have been revised.

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On the sides, the SUV is expected to get newly designed alloy wheels. At the rear, updated LED tail-lamps with different detailing have been spotted, further hinting at a refreshed look compared to the current model, which uses halogen headlamps and simpler lighting elements.

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Engine options likely unchanged

Mechanically, the updated Thar 3-door is expected to continue with the same set of engines as the current version. These include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 152hp and 300Nm, a 2.2-litre diesel engine with 132hp and 300Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel unit generating 119hp and 300Nm.

Transmission options are also likely to remain the same. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard across all engines, while a 6-speed automatic is available with the 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel variants. Four-wheel drive is expected to be offered with both these engines, alongside a rear-wheel-drive option for select variants.

With the launch of the Thar 3-door facelift, Mahindra aims to strengthen its position in the lifestyle SUV segment.