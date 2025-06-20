New Mahindra Thar 3-Door: Mahindra is gearing up to launch the updated Thar 3-door, which was first launched in 2020. The new version, now in the testing phase, is expected to bring major changes. Earlier, spy images showed the rear of the upcoming 3-door Thar facelift. The latest spy shots revealed new details of the SUV, including the front and cabin.

The front design of the SUV seems inspired by the Thar Roxx, which was debuted in August last year. The SUV gets a six-slat front grille and classic round headlamps, likely to be LED units. The turn indicators remain mounted on the front wheel arches. It also gets fog lamps placed in a chunky front bumper. The hard top remains unchanged.

Inside, the new Thar will feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen, similar to the one in the Thar Roxx. This replaces the older 7-inch unit. It will support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The updated Thar also gets the new steering wheel and a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster.

The spied model has a manual gearbox and an all-black cabin with seats featuring a carbon fibre-style finish. Other likely upgrades include front ventilated seats and a 360-degree camera.

Engine options will likely remain the same: a 2.0-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 2.2-litre diesel. The petrol engine produces 150 bhp and offers 300 Nm of torque in manual and 320 Nm in automatic.

The 1.5-litre diesel delivers 117 bhp and 300 Nm torque, while the 2.2-litre diesel makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm. Both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) configurations are expected, with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox options.

With added features, its price may increase slightly. The new Mahindra Thar 3-door SUV is expected to hit the showrooms towards the end of this year.