Mahindra Thar 3-door vs 5-door Thar Roxx: Which SUV is better? Price, engine, rugged look, features, comfort and space compared

Mahindra Thar 3-door vs 5-door: Mahindra Thar has consistently remained in the spotlight for its rugged styling and strong off-road performance. However, with the launch of the 5-door ‘Thar Roxx’ version, many buyers are comparing it with the older 3-door Thar to see which one suits their needs better. The Roxx was introduced as a more spacious model, giving buyers more choice.

The price of the Thar 3-door starts from around Rs 11.25 lakh and goes up to about Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India), depending on the variant and engine choice.

The newer Thar Roxx 5-door comes with a higher price tag. Entry-level models begin at approximately Rs 12.99 lakh and extend up to Rs 20.49 lakh for top trims with more features.

This price gap reflects the larger size and added comfort and safety features of the 5-door.

Engine and performance

Under the hood, both models largely share Mahindra’s dependable engines: the 2.0-litre turbo petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel. These are offered with manual and automatic gearbox options on many variants, along with rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive systems. The 3-door also offers a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine in some trims, which the 5-door does not get.

Off-road capability is strong in both SUVs, with the same water-wading depth of 650 mm and similar approach and departure angles. However, the longer wheelbase of the 5-door slightly affects the ramp breakover angle.

Interior and comfort

One of the biggest changes introduced by Mahindra is interior space. The 5-door can easily seat five adults along with luggage due to its longer wheelbase and larger boot space of 447 litres with the rear seats up. In comparison, the 3-door’s rear seat offers limited space, which may not suit every buyer.

The 5-door also comes with upgraded cabin technology, including larger infotainment screens of up to 10.25 inches, a new digital driver display, and features such as rear AC vents and a sunroof in higher trims.

Meanwhile, the 3-door continues with a more basic 7-inch touchscreen and a classic analogue instrument cluster, keeping the experience simple and rugged.

Exterior and features

Visually, the 3-door stays true to the Thar’s classic compact and upright design. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and offers essential safety features such as two airbags and hill-descent control in many trims.

The 5-door, on the other hand, gets larger wheels, more safety equipment including up to six airbags and ADAS on select variants, a rear parking camera, and premium touches like automatic climate control.

Which one is better for you?

If you are looking for an off-road SUV with a traditional style and a lower price, the Thar 3-door would be a better choice. However, if you need more practical space, better comfort, and family-friendly usability, the Thar 5-door could suit you better.

Both SUVs offer rugged looks and strong off-road capability. The final choice depends on individual preferences and usage needs.