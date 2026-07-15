Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Mahindra Thar and XUV 3XO get costlier now - Details

Mahindra Thar and XUV 3XO get costlier now - Details

The XUV 3XO, including its EV variant, currently ranks as Mahindra's third bestselling SUV.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 12:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
Mahindra Thar and XUV 3XO get costlier now - Details
Image Credit: Mahindra Thar and XUV 3XO get costlier now - Details

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
NTA extends NEET re-exam fee refund window; Check details at neet.nta.nic.in
neet refund 20264 min ago
2
Indian Film Festival Melbourne6 min ago
3
Australian women cricket cheating scandal7 min ago
4
8th Pay Commission9 min ago
5
Jagannath Rath Yatra 202612 min ago