/Mahindra Thar and XUV 3XO get costlier now - Details

Mumbai: Mahindra has raised prices across its entire SUV lineup in July, with hikes going up to 2.7%. That includes the Thar and XUV 3XO, two of the brand's popular models. The Thar now costs up to Rs 37,000 more, while the XUV 3XO is up by as much as Rs 30,000. Mahindra points to rising production costs behind the move. It's not alone either. Honda, Kia, JSW MG Motor, and Toyota have all announced similar price hikes this month.
Mahindra Thar price hike
This isn't the Thar's first price bump this year. It went up by as much as Rs 20,000 in January, then Rs 43,500 in April. Now in July, it's climbing again, this time by up to Rs 37,000.
Starting from the base, the Thar AXT 2WD diesel 1.5 MT now costs Rs 32,500 more, bringing its starting price to Rs 10.32 lakh. Move up a notch, and the LXT 2WD 2.2-litre diesel MT gets pricier by Rs 29,500, while the LXT 2WD 2.0-litre petrol AT rises by Rs 27,000.
That puts the LXT diesel 2WD MT at Rs 12.99 lakh, and the LXT petrol 2WD automatic now starts at Rs 14.76 lakh. Next up, the LXT 4WD 2.0 petrol MT costs Rs 33,000 more, taking it to Rs 15.59 lakh. The LXT 4WD 2.2 diesel MT rises by Rs 34,000, now priced at Rs 16.42 lakh.
The LXT 4WD 2.0 petrol AT climbs by Rs 36,000, landing at Rs 17.22 lakh. And right at the top, the LXT 4WD 2.2 diesel automatic sees the steepest hike of all, Rs 37,000, pushing its price to Rs 17.99 lakh.
Mahindra XUV 3XO price hike
The XUV 3XO, including its EV variant, currently ranks as Mahindra's third bestselling SUV. It alone makes up over 16% of the brand's monthly sales. Prices across the range have gone up between Rs 6,000 and Rs 30,000. The SUV comes in nine trim levels, with three engine choices: a 1.2-litre TCMPFi petrol, a 1.2-litre TGDi petrol, and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel.
On the petrol side, prices rise between Rs 6,000 and Rs 30,000. The base MX1 MT variant costs Rs 25,000 more, now priced at Rs 7.79 lakh. The RevX M manual and RevX M (O) manual go up by Rs 20,000 and Rs 18,000, taking them to Rs 8.59 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh.
The MX2 and MX3 trims see smaller hikes, between Rs 6,000 and Rs 11,000. The AX5 trim jumps by Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000, with the AX5 MT taking the biggest hit at Rs 30,000, now starting at Rs 10.29 lakh.
At the top end, the AX7 variants rise by Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000. The dual-tone MT now costs Rs 12.19 lakh, while the range-topping AX7 Luxury dual-tone sits at Rs 15.05 lakh.
Mahindra XUV 3XO diesel price hike
Diesel variants see increases between Rs 9,900 and Rs 14,000, though only three variants are affected. The MX2 MT rises by Rs 14,000, now priced at Rs 9.36 lakh. The MX2 Pro MT follows at Rs 9.99 lakh. And the MX3 MT climbs by Rs 12,000, now available at Rs 10.13 lakh.
All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.
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