/Mahindra Thar and XUV 3XO get costlier now - Details

Mumbai: Mahindra has raised prices across its entire SUV lineup in July, with hikes going up to 2.7%. That includes the Thar and XUV 3XO, two of the brand's popular models. The Thar now costs up to Rs 37,000 more, while the XUV 3XO is up by as much as Rs 30,000. Mahindra points to rising production costs behind the move. It's not alone either. Honda, Kia, JSW MG Motor, and Toyota have all announced similar price hikes this month.