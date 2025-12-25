Mahindra Thar Facelift: New Spy Shots Reveal Expected Design Changes, Features And More

Mahindra Thar Facelift: Mahindra is gearing up to roll out an updated version of its popular three-door Thar, with the refreshed model likely to make its debut in 2026. Recent spy images suggest that the updated model will borrow several design and feature elements from the larger Thar Roxx, giving the iconic off-roader a more modern and premium appeal.

The test mule spotted in Ooty revealed noticeable exterior changes. At the front, the 2026 Thar is expected to feature circular LED headlights with C-shaped daytime running lights, similar to those seen on the Thar Roxx. A refreshed grille design and new alloy wheels, likely around 19 inches, further enhance its road presence. At the rear, updates appear more subtle, with a revised LED tail-lamp signature being the most visible change.

More Features

The upcoming Thar facelift is expected to offer more features and a more comfortable cabin compared to the current 2025 model. Likely additions include ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, a wireless charging pad, an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, and keyless entry with push-button start.

Advanced Safety

One of the biggest expected upgrades is the introduction of Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This could include features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Engine Options

The 2026 Thar facelift is likely to continue with the current engine lineup. This includes the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 152 hp, the 1.5-litre diesel with 119 hp, and the 2.2-litre diesel producing 132 hp. While the petrol variant may continue to offer four-wheel drive as an option, the more powerful diesel version is expected to retain standard 4x4 capability.

Expected Launch Timeline

While Mahindra has not officially confirmed the launch date, the facelifted Thar is expected to arrive sometime in 2026, possibly ahead of the festive season.