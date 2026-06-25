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  • /Mahindra Thar facelift spotted testing: Likely to get the 'Roxx' treatment

Mahindra Thar facelift spotted testing: Likely to get the 'Roxx' treatment

Based on what's visible in the spy shot, the Thar 3-door facelift looks set to get a refreshed front end with redesigned bumpers and headlamps, taking visual cues from the Thar Roxx.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 06:19 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
Mahindra Thar facelift spotted testing: Likely to get the 'Roxx' treatment

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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