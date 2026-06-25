/Mahindra Thar facelift spotted testing: Likely to get the 'Roxx' treatment

Launched back in 2020, the second-generation Mahindra Thar quickly became a favourite among off-road enthusiasts and buyers who simply loved its road presence. Mahindra gave it a minor update in 2025, and now a fresh test mule has been spotted in camouflage, hinting at a proper facelift on the way. Here's what we can make out from the spy shot.
What's changing on the outside
Based on what's visible in the spy shot, the Thar 3-door facelift looks set to get a refreshed front end with redesigned bumpers and headlamps, taking visual cues from the Thar Roxx. Like the Roxx, the DRLs could now be built directly into the LED headlamp units rather than sitting separately. There's also a good chance it gets a grille design similar to the Roxx, giving the two SUVs a more unified family look.
Features and safety
Given that this is shaping up to be a meaningful facelift, we expect the Thar 3-door to borrow several features from its bigger sibling, the Roxx. That could mean a larger touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and ventilated seats.
For context, the current Thar 3-door comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an analogue instrument cluster with a digital MID insert, a 6-speaker sound system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, cruise control, and manual climate control.
On safety, it currently offers dual airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, and a built-in rollcage.
Engine
Since this is a facelift, the powertrain lineup is expected to remain the same as the current generation, which includes a 1.5-litre diesel engine, a 2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine.
Launch timeline, price and rivals
The Thar facelift is expected to launch in the coming months, most likely ahead of the festive season. With the update, prices are expected to rise somewhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000, depending on the variant. Currently, the Mahindra Thar 3-door starts at Rs 9.99 lakh for the base variant and goes up to Rs 17.62 lakh for the top-spec version, both ex-showroom.
Its closest rival remains the Force Gurkha 3-door, while the larger 5-door Gurkha competes more directly with the bigger Thar Roxx. The Maruti Jimny is also an off-road-focused, lifestyle-oriented SUV, but it isn't considered a direct rival to the Thar.
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