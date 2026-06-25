/Mahindra Thar facelift spotted testing: Likely to get the 'Roxx' treatment

What's changing on the outside

Based on what's visible in the spy shot, the Thar 3-door facelift looks set to get a refreshed front end with redesigned bumpers and headlamps, taking visual cues from the Thar Roxx. Like the Roxx, the DRLs could now be built directly into the LED headlamp units rather than sitting separately. There's also a good chance it gets a grille design similar to the Roxx, giving the two SUVs a more unified family look.