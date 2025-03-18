Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets 3 New Features To Enhance Comfort - Details

2025 Mahindra Thar Roxx: The Mahindra Thar Roxx generates strong sales volume for the brand in India. To enhance comfort, Mahindra has introduced minor upgrades to the model. The 2025 Thar Roxx now comes with aerodynamic wipers, keyless entry, and a sliding front armrest for the passenger. No other changes have been made for 2025 model year. The SUV retains features like a panoramic sunroof, blind spot monitor, 360-degree camera, powered 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, and a 9-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Other highlights include automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ADAS, electronic locking differential, leatherette upholstery, wireless phone charging, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

The 2025 Thar Roxx continues with the same engine options—a 162bhp, 2.0L turbo petrol and a 152bhp, 2.2L diesel, both producing 330Nm of torque. It also retains a multi-link rear suspension with Watts linkage, Mahindra’s Frequency Dependent Damping technology, 650mm water-wading capability, and multiple drive modes for better off-road performance.

Mahindra is also set to launch an updated 3-door Thar in the coming months. The 2025 model is expected to get a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats. Higher trims could feature ADAS and a 360-degree camera. The engine options—1.5L diesel, 2.0L petrol, and 2.2L diesel—are likely to remain unchanged. With these updates, a slight price increase is expected.