Mahindra Thar Roxx star edition launched in India: Check price, engine options, key specs and what’s new this time

Mahindra Thar Roxx star edition: Mahindra introduced a new Star Edition of the Thar Roxx in India on January 23, 2026, with prices starting at Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mahindra Thar Roxx star edition: Mahindra introduced a new Star Edition of the Thar Roxx in India on January 23, 2026, with prices starting at Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The new edition is based on the top-spec AX7L trim and brings several cosmetic updates to the SUV, along with a new exterior colour option.

The Thar Roxx Star Edition is available in three variants. The Diesel-MT version is priced at Rs 16.85 lakh, the Petrol-AT at Rs 17.85 lakh, and the Diesel-AT at Rs 18.35 lakh (all ex-showroom).

The Star Edition stands out from the standard Thar Roxx with blacked-out design elements. Mahindra has added a gloss-black finish to the grille and alloy wheels, replacing the body-coloured grille and silver-finished wheels seen on the regular model. A ‘Star Edition’ badge has also been added on the C-pillar to set it apart.

Along with the styling updates, Mahindra has introduced a new Citrine Yellow exterior shade for the Thar Roxx range. This colour is exclusive to the Star Edition and is paired with contrasting black elements. Buyers can also choose from three existing colours: Tango Red, Everest White, and Stealth Black.

Mahindra Thar Roxx star edition: Interior and features

Inside the cabin, the Thar Roxx Star Edition gets a new all-black interior theme. The earlier light-coloured upholstery has been replaced with black leatherette seats. Apart from the colour change, the feature list has been kept the same as the AX7L trim.

The SUV continues to offer all-LED lighting, dual 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, front ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, terrain modes, and a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Mahindra Thar Roxx star edition: Engine

Mechanically, the Thar Roxx Star Edition is unchanged. The Star Edition is offered exclusively in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, with no 4x4 option available. It is offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 177hp and 380Nm, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 175hp and 400Nm. The diesel engine is available with both manual and automatic transmissions, while the petrol engine comes only with an automatic gearbox.

